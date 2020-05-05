Following on from the group’s NHS fund – which has seen it raise £15,000 to date, to supply pizzas to local hospitals – Yard Sale Pizza have launched a new ‘Legends of Lockdown’ competition.

Seeking to champion unsung heroes by asking the public to nominate individuals, Yard Sale Pizza will give thanks by giving away five ‘Notorious YSP cards’, each entitling the owner to free pizza for a year.

An opportunity to “share the love and appreciation for those who have gone out of their way to do something good in these extremely difficult times”, Yard Sale are calling on the general public to nominate people they believe deserve to win one of the cards. ‘Lockdown Legends’ can be nominated via Yard Sale’s website, sharing details on why they should win, stating their local Yard Sale shop. Yard Sale will then select the five most deserving ‘Legends of Lockdown’, one for each of their shops. Entrants can be key-workers on the front line, anyone whose launched a scheme to help the community, or “all-round awesome human beings in response to the current situation”.

On the launch of the ‘Legends of Lockdown’ competition, Yard Sale Pizza Co-Founder, Johnnie Tate, said: “The last few weeks have been extremely hectic for Yard Sale and for the industry as a whole. While we’ve been doing everything to keep going we’ve also worked closely with our three local hospitals to deliver as many pizzas to NHS staff as we can. But we know there are many more amazing people out there who have been going above and beyond to help others who need it most, and we felt it was time to turn the spotlight on to some of those everyday lockdown heroes. We want to spread the love and pizza and hear about as many of these people as possible, so get nominating!”

Nominations are open until Tuesday 12th May, with the five winners set to be announced across the space of five days, from Wednesday 13th May. Further information can be found on Yard Sale Pizza’s website.

