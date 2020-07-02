I happened upon the film Uncorked last night on Netflix after reading this review in TLE’s film section.

The film follows a young man who decides to try his hand at the Master Sommelier qualification, a fiendishly tricky exam that demands a 75 per cent pass rate across theory, tasting and service to pass.

Many actually often fail on the latter two components, surprisingly, and they could be forgiven for being bamboozled by this week’s wine pick from Beaujolais.

Hailing from the land of the delicate this is surprisingly robust and full-bodied, with fleeting fruit and berry flavours.

It suits the summer months perfectly yet you would be forgiven for thinking it’s a wine best enjoyed in front of a log fire.

Drink with pork or veal cooked on the barbecue.

RPP: £14.57, Jascots.co.uk

