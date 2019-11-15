The case for looking beyond Marlborough grows again this week with a fine South African Sauvignon Blanc that punches above its weight.

Refreshing and crisp and on sale at Aldi for under £7, the aptly named Mineral Blocks displays a stunning depth of character with a nice fresh acidity to boot.

The Western Cape is home to some of the oldest wine-growing soils in the world, and is rightly being recognised as one of the best wine regions in the world.

Outside the many stunning reds being produced, layers of gravel, clay and chalk result in a geographical profile that gives Sauvignon Blanc grapes a flavour profile of extraordinary minerality.

The Mineral Blocks Sauvignon Blanc is a tribute to the special characteristics found in these ancient soils.

Refreshing and easy drinking, this wine has delicate flavours of tropical and citrus fruits with some mineral notes.

Perfect with seafood and chicken dishes.

Where to buy: Aldi, £6.99