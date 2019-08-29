The viticulturists at Bolney Wine Estate aren’t used to following convention.

When convention told them to make sparkling English wine they made still.

When it dictated that they should steer clear of premium red wines they made a Lychgate and Pinot Noir that are die for.

So it comes as little surprise that they should be the first estate to dabble in the art of Vermouth.

Alex Rabagliati, Production Manager at Bolney Wine Estate in West Sussex has utilised the beauty and botanicals of the Downs in bringing us the county’s first Rosso Red.

The fortified wine has distinctive flavour profiles which come from the botanicals growing in Bolney’s own vineyard hedgerows.

The sloes and elderberries used to go to waste each year, but are now paired with the surplus grape juice from the Estate to create an elegant Vermouth that can be served with tonic as a twist on the classic spritz.

See below for serving suggestions:

The Elderflower V&T

“My favourite serve for our Vermouth is pairing the fortified wine with delicate elderflower tonic water (preferably Fever-Tree) with the addition of Lemon Thyme.”

Serving suggestion:

– Fill glass halfway with ice

– Pour over 35ml of Bolney Rosso Vermouth

– Top up with Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic

– Add a wheel of Orange and a sprig of Lemon Thyme

Summer Negroni

“Don’t wait to order this drink at a bar this summer – the Negroni is still enjoying a resurgence and it’s so easy to serve at home, during aperitivo hour with friends. However, it is best to invest in a solid crystal tumbler to enjoy this refreshing yet strong cocktail.”

Serving suggestion: Fill your tumbler glass with one-quarter of ice and start to build your Negroni using equal parts (25 ml each) of Vermouth, your choice of a dry gin and Campari. Garnish with a simple orange slice and serve.

Hedgerow Spritz

“Combine our Vermouth with Bolney Bubbly for a refreshing sparkling cocktail.”

Serving suggestion:

– Add ice to the bottom of the glass (not too much)

– Pour over 35ml of Bolney Rosso Vermouth

– Add 75ml of Bolney Bubbly

– Top up with Fever-Tree Tonic (Elderflower recommended)

– Garnish with a wheel/wedge of Grapefruit and a sprig of Mint

Recipe by Simon Robinson from the Twisted Lemon in Brighton

The Bolney Wine Estate Rosso Vermouth is available to purchase online at www.bolneywineestate.com with an RRP of £19.00