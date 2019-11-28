With a growing number of people looking to celebrate a more ethical Christmas this year we have been scouting the market for the best wine accompaniments for meat-free meals.

Hailing from the Catalonian mountains this week’s pick is an astonishing bubbly that could rival many champagnes.

Blended for the UK market, the biodynamic, organic, vegan and vegetarian sparkling is superb blend of Xarel-lo, Macabeu and Parellada with over 15 months ageing and has a full, rich and rounded style with only a little dosage.

Masia Can Mayol is one of a number of producers who no longer apply the description Cava to their sparkling wines.

They are now labelled as ‘Methode Traditionnelle’ and ‘DO Penedès’; a decision based on the desire to guarantee quality. Cava is a ‘production’ DO administered in Madrid, not a regional one.

The biodynamic agriculture guarantees respect for the environment, the diversity of the surroundings and includes a spiritual dimension in the relation between man and earth and earth and the universe; it involves a harmony with the universal forces to conserve fertility and the nutritive qualities of the grape grown on Masia Can Mayol’s estate in order to guarantee the best wines, sparkling wines and natural wines.

Perfect alongside a cold meat appetiser on Christmas day – as advised by Jay Rayner himself.

Buy from: Worsleyfinewines.co.uk

Related: Masi Bossi Fedrigotti Mas’est 2017