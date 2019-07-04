Few things give me more pleasure than writing the first of the summer wine columns.

With summer well and truly here we can now start clearing out the fridge door and filling our racks with wine fit for fresh foods and al fresco dining as the first wave of genuine heat hits our shores.

But after Champagne’s historical pomp and Proseccos day in the sun this year it is time to toast English sparkling wine as the drink of choice, and we have just the bottle.

Retailing at £21.49 the Ridgeview Bloomsbury Sparkling is among the crème de la crème of English wine.

Founded in 1995, the winery was one of the first to be devoted to the production of sparkling wine in the South Downs.

With growing conditions favouring Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, the chalky soil is perfect for producing wine akin to continental competition south of the Channel.

Best paired with fish and canapés, this is the perfect wine to enjoy outside in the sun with a beautiful picnic.

Try with British cheese and easy British seafood such as crab bellinis.

Buy from: Waitrose, £21.49