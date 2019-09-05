Priced at just £6 at Tesco until next week, this 2016 Pyrenees red is a real steal.
The Madiran appellation is situated on the foothills of the famed French mountains, taking earthy notes from its clay-gravel soil.
Blending Tannat, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, it has a rich and full body with aromatic complexity.
Notes of fresh black cherries, liquorice and spice can be found, making for a compelling drink with a very accessible price tag.
Enjoy with foods such as hard cheeses or grilled red meat dishes.
Related: Conflict Café returns to London for International Peace Day
Leave a Reply