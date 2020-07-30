In a week marked by historic discoveries, it is perhaps right that we doff our caps to the winegrowers of Plaimont and their continued efforts in the field of ampelographic research and the reintroduction of long lost grape varieties.

Discovered in a 150 year-old plot in Viella, AOC Madiran, Manseng Noir is a wonderful new addition (or re-addition) to the French viticulture scene, tipped by many to replace Tannat as the effects of climate change take hold.

Along with Tardif it has been brought back from the dead by Plaimont Producteurs, and we should be glad for it too.

Velvety, soft and eminently quaffable this is a delectable blend that showcases real promise for the coming years.

Expect a fresh and fruity palate and a long silky finish. Best enjoyed with a carpaccio or duck salad.

Available for £14.25 from Les Caves de Pyrene.

Related: Wine of the Week: Sharpham Wine Pinot Noir Rosé 2017