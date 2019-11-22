Give me a vibrant, complex wine with notes of vanilla on the finish and I am yours.

This week we return to the Venetian territories and our much beloved Masi for a delightful winter warmer.

Spice and liquorice aromas lead to a soft, medium-bodied palate accentuated by notes of blueberry and raspberry, creating a wine that is fresh on the palate with soft tannins.

But alas, what to eat it with?

Well, could anything be more tempting on a cold winter’s night than a Mediterranean pork dish such as ragù or sausages?

Failing that, turn to a criminally under loved cut of meat, slowly cooked as you put your feet up by the fire.

Check out our recipe for Beef Shin Ragù here.

Buy from: All About Wine, £12.69