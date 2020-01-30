With Valentine’s Day around the corner we have been on the hunt for romantic wines which won’t cost you the world for this week’s pick.

On sale at Aldi for under eight quid, this Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon is guaranteed to impress with an eloquent label and a complex palate.

Hailing from the Diemersdal estate in the lush Durbanville Valley, which forms part of the Wine of Origin Cape Town, it also has an idyllic backdrop.

In the valley cooling mists roll in from the Atlantic Ocean every afternoon, contributing to the unique character of the wines.

Expect notes of stone fruit, citrus and pear with a plush complexity.

Delicious served with full flavoured seafood dishes and creamy soup or blackened, spicy pan-fried fish.

Buy from: Aldi £7.99

