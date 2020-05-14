With eight weeks of the government’s imposed lockdown having almost passed, ‘the cocktail hour’ has made a comeback in recent times. Born in America, the cocktail hour became popular in Britain during the 1920s, before eventually falling out of fashion. Recent research conducted by Bacardi (using a Perspectus Global internet poll), however, reveals more than half (53 percent) of Brits believe the cocktail hour has made a comeback, with 43 percent of the 1,017 participants having attempted to perfect their favourite cocktails at home. It’s perhaps unsurprising that virtual cocktail parties have also seen a boom in popularity, enjoyed by 31 percent. To coincide with World Whisky Day (Saturday 16th May), a number of distilleries have shared recipes for signature serves, while some will even host live events via webcam. All simple to recreate, we’ve compiled a collection of cocktail recipes to celebrate World Whisky Day at home this year.

That Boutique-y Whisky Company World Whisky Blend Highball

In celebration of World Whisky Day, the Uncorked Whisky Sessions podcast hosts Boutique-y Dave, Dr Sam Simmons and a discussion panel of craft distillers, whisky writers and influencers will take place on Saturday 16th May at 7pm GMT. Open to all, the event is free (while donations to The Drinks Trust are encouraged) and will be hosted via Zoom. While no specific tasting line-up will accompany the session, That Boutique-y Whisky Company’s new World Whisky Blend is recommended, ideal as the base to various riffs on a classic highball.

Recipe

A ratio of 50ml World Whisky Blend, to 150ml mixer is recommended, using one of the following combinations:

Soda Water, garnished with a slice of grapefruit

Tonic Water, garnished with a slice of green apple slice

Coconut Water, garnished with a slice of lime

Green tea, garnished with a slice of cucumber

Ginger ale, garnished with a slice of lemon

Cola, garnished with a slice of orange

That Boutique-y Whisky Company World Whisky Blend is available from Master of Malt, £32.95, 70cl (£5 off with code ‘WORLD5’).

Talisker World Whisky Day Storr Highball

As well as hosting ‘Talisker Fireside Tales’ (an Instagram live tasting) on Saturday 16th May, from 8:30pm, Talisker will also hold a World Whisky Day cocktail masterclass at 4pm, on the brand’s Facebook page. Hosted by Ervin Trykowski, New Age Scotch Whisky Ambassador, the masterclass will focus on Talisker’s official World Whisky Day cocktail, the Talisker World Whisky Day Storr Highball; a fresh-tasting cocktail, pairing the distillery’s 10-year-old expression with London Essence Co. Peach and Jasmine Soda.

Ingredients

50ml Talisker 10 Year Old

200ml London Essence Peach and Jasmine Soda

A pinch of salt

1 slice of peach, to garnish

Method

Add Talisker into a glass with ice cubes.

Add London Essence and Jasmine Soda.

Stir and add a pinch of salt.

Garnish a slice of peach.

Talisker 10 Year Old is available from malts.com, RRP £40.99, 70cl.

Johnnie Walker Highball Tea

Taking place at 5pm on Saturday 16th May, Johnnie Walker GB Ambassador, Ali Reynolds, will host an Instagram live session in the form of a highball masterclass. As well as learning more about Johnnie Walker, participants will learn to create the brand’s take on a perfect highball, including the Johnnie Walker Highball Tea.

Ingredients

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

10ml tea syrup

125ml soda water

Lemon, to garnish

Method

To make the syrup, pour a cup of your favourite tea using boiling water and dilute with equal levels of caster sugar. Leave the syrup to cool before adding into your highball.

Build your highball by pouring 50ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label, add 100ml of your homemade tea syrup and 125ml of soda water. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon.

Johnnie Walker Black Label is available from malts.com, RRP £30.49, 70ml.

Cotswolds English Outlaw

On the Cotswolds Distillery’s World Whisky Day cocktail, Cotswolds Distillery Mixologist, Oliver Morris said: “The inspiration for the English Outlaw came from the absence and necessity for an English whisky cocktail and serve. A new and exciting era of whisky needs a signature serve, we have the bourbon whiskey Manhattan from US, the Scotch whisky Rob Roy, Japanese whisky Hi-balls and the Irish Whiskey Tipperary but nothing that defines English whisky.

“Complimenting the flavour profiles of the Cotswolds Single Malt is the wonderfully complex introduction of the bitter, candied and herbaceous sweet vermouth, I would recommend Asterley bros Estate English sweet vermouth. Nothing is more quintessentially English than a spoon of Marmalade offering a sweet and sharp bitterness to the mix, a dash of aromatic bitters to ignite the spice of the Cotswolds single malt whisky and finished with a “cherry on top!”. Deliciously balanced cocktail accentuating the moreish, rich and fruity palate of the inspirational English whisky. A cocktail that operates outside established norms…The English Outlaw!”

Ingredients

60ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky

30ml sweet vermouth

1 bar spoon marmalade

A dash aromatic bitters

Maraschino cherries, to garnish

Method

Dissolve the marmalade in Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, add vermouth and dash of aromatic bitters, stir down with ice and fine strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with cherries, Maraschino if you have them in the cupboard.

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky is available from cotswoldsdistillery.com, RRP: £44.95, 70cl.

Photo: Jade Nina Sarkhel

Bulleit Boilermaker

As far as classic American cocktails are concerned, the boilermaker is arguably the most simple of all. Originating in Butte, Montana during the 1890s, the drink was served when miners ended their shifts, literally pairing a glass of beer with a shot of American whiskey, served as a chaser or mixed with the beer. To celebrate World Whisky Day this year, Bulleit Bourbon have shared a recipe for their own take on the drink, favouring the slightly spicy bourbon distilled with high rye content. With the winner set to be announced on Friday 22nd May, Bulleit Fronteir Whiskey is hosting a virtual competition via Instagram, encouraging adults across the UK to get creative with making cocktails at home. Entrants are required to craft a cocktail (using Bulleit, of course) and upload a photo or video to their Instagram accompanied by #BulleitAtHome for a chance to win a prize bundle.

Ingredients

45ml Bulleit Bourbon, 45ml

One bottle craft beer (such as Hop House)

Method

Pour the whiskey into a tasting glass.

Serve with beer and enjoy responsibly.

Bulleit Bourbon is available from Master of Malt or Whisky Exchange, RRP £27.45, 70cl.

Roe & Coffee

A new premium blended Irish whiskey, Roe & Co is named after George Roe – a pioneer of Irish whiskey. With soft spiciness and some sweet sugar and vanilla notes, it’s also an ideal base for a classic Irish Coffee. At 4pm on Saturday 16th May, Roe & Co will also host an interactive Q&A session via Instagram live. The session will begin with a live tasting, with demonstrations on how to elevate everyday cocktails at home.

Ingredients

40ml Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

60ml freshly brewed Americano coffee

10ml sugar syrup

15ml fresh lightly whipped cream

Grated nutmeg, to garnish

3 coffee beans, to garnish

Method

Heat an Irish coffee glass with boiling water

Once heated, empty the water and add 60ml of freshly brewed hot coffee along with the syrup, then stir lightly.

Pour in the Roe & Co and layer whipped fresh cream lightly on top.

Garnish with three coffee beans and a light dusting of grated nutmeg

Roe & Co is available from Master of Malt, RRP £29.39, 70cl.

