The Wahlberg Brothers have introduced the Felix Burger to their menu in a bid to help local communities in need.

Six months after opening their first London branch, the American family chain, founded by Mark, Paul and Donnie Wahlberg, has outlined plans to help tackle issues faced by disadvantaged people in the capital.

They have partnered with The Felix Project, which collects surplus food that cannot be sold and redistributes it to over 350 charities, primary schools and holiday clubs in London.

From today, they will donate £1 on every Felix Burger sold, contributing to the smooth running of the charity’s operations.

Disadvantaged communities

One in five adults in London experience hunger and 400,000 children are missing their next meal, according to the latest statistics.

This year alone, The Felix Project rescued 2,500 tonnes of food, which equals to 6.5 million meals, or 10 tonnes of food every single day.

Jose Martinez, Marketing Manager at the Felix Project, told The London Economic: “We estimate that there might be need for up to 180 million meals in London, so we are only scratching the surface.”

By redistributing surplus food, The Felix Project not only helps with delivering groceries to children in need, homeless people or individuals in disadvantaged situations such as those suffering from mental illness, but also contributes to tackling the environmental issue of food waste.

Martinez added: “The greenhouse gases prevented this year by the food rescued [by the Felix Project] are equivalent to driving a car for 25 million miles.”

The pledge

Amongst one of the 350+ charities they deliver food to, the Felix Project have aligned Wahlburgers with Greenhouse who teach life skills and support children through sports training and nutrition.

The family-oriented burger chain will also sponsor two young adults age 15 to 19 for an apprenticeship scheme.

Mark Wahlberg said: “I would like to encourage these young gentlemen that are going to come on board and start working with us, and whatever commencing position they come into in the company, that inspire to grow with us, become partners, help us expand the brand and have ownership and a stake in the business.

“We’ll challenge them to stay with us and become future owners and partners with me as we grow in the UK and abroad.”

A new menu and Dj nights

To celebrate their commitment to being an extension of the London community only six months after opening, Wahlburgers UK have also just launched six brand new cocktails, all Boston or Wahlberg themed, and new dishes including crispy buffalo cauliflower, a southwest chicken bowl and their take on the traditionally British cottage pie.

As for the cocktails, we highly recommend the Bloody Boston with the Wahlburg Spice Mix for an extra kick, the Passionfruit Martini or the Max-Arita, a margarita with a chocolate bitter twist.

“We want to give the best possible experience to the people in London […] we don’t believe that we can just show up here and we have to earn that [respect] every single day”, Chef Paul Wahlberg said.

To suit the London crowd and Covent Garden in particular, Wahlburgers’ standalone bar will also be hosting DJ Nights with live music from 9pm until 1am Thursday to Saturday.

For more information about the Felix Project and how you can volunteer or contribute, please head to https://thefelixproject.org/help-us/how-can-i-help.

