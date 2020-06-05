Towards the end of last month, wagamama announced plans to reopen up to 67 of its restaurants for delivery by the end of June.

Today, the restaurant chain has also announced plans to launch a new click + collect service alongside an expansion of their delivery operation to as many as 100 restaurants nationwide. This major development will allow wagamama to safely expand the business as the country carefully gets back to work after eleven weeks of the government’s imposed lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launched in conjunction with their new click + collect website, the click + collect service allows guests to pre-order and select a collection time in order to avoid queuing at the restaurant.

With the already reopened restaurants operating safely, following government and medical advice with increased hygiene frequency, new safety protocols, and health questionnaires to ensure both staff and customers are safe, wagamama brought the opening of its 67 sites forward to 3rd June, operating click and collect, with an additional 118 sites set to open on 11th June. The remaining 15 sites are scheduled to open by the end of July 2020. Allowing customers to order meals and drinks online, selecting an exact collection time, the new click + collect service enhances safety, as well as safely welcoming more teams back to work.

This new operation is just one of the service innovations being trialled by wagamama, already looking ahead to the future and developing new ways of operating their restaurant experience in anticipation for opening to eat-in as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

On the launch of click + collect, Emma Woods, wagamama CEO, said: “We recognise life after covid-19 requires all of us to adapt to a ‘new normal’. For wagamama we have wanted to ensure we can still get our delicious fresh food to our guests but this has to be underpinned by an imperative to do this safely for both our teams, guests and the delivery drivers who support us. Both contactless delivery and pre booking your takeout slot through click + collect supports this safety-first operating stance for wagamama”.

All of the delivery and click + collect sites will operate seven-days per week from today with the scheduled opening hours of 4 – 9:30pm. Some sites will operate extended operating hours. Further information can be found at here.

