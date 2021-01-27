Following news that Veganuary 2021 is more popular than ever, with 500,000 reported to have signed up this year, new research commissioned by Merchant Gourmet suggests millions are ready to ditch their favourite meat-based meals in favour of plant-based alternatives. The research suggests 36 percent would consider participating, with health (68 percent) and the environment (54 percent) the two main factors motivating respondents. Although there’s plenty of appetite to fully-embrace a vegan diet, many (25 percent of participants) still have “no clue” on how to make vegetables the focal point of the dish. In response, Merchant Gourmet has collaborated with vegan cookbook author, Gaz Oakley, on a selection of recipes, including a vegan shepherd’s pie.

A plant-based take on a British classic, Gaz Oakley’s vegan shepherd’s pie recipe celebrates Merchant Gourmet’s transition in becoming a fully plant-based brand this year, with traditional lamb mince substituted for dried Porcini mushrooms, Puy lentils, and grains.

Vegan shepherd’s pie recipe

Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

Serves 4

Olive oil, 1tbsp

Dried Merchant Gourmet Porcini Mushrooms, 6, soaked in 1 cup/250ml boiling water

Large onion, 1, peeled

Carrots, 2, peeled

Garlic, 5 cloves, peeled

Celery, 2 sticks

Soy sauce, 3 tbsp

Tomato puree, 4 tbsp

Fresh thyme leaves, 1 tbsp

Fresh rosemary, 1 tbsp, chopped

Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils, 1 pack

Merchant Gourmet Glorious Grains, 1 pack

Vegan-friendly red wine, 1 cup/240ml

Vegetable stock, 1 cup/240ml

Sea salt & pepper, a pinch

For the shepherd’s pie topping

Large potatoes, 4

Vegan butter, 4 tbsp

Non-dairy milk, ½ cup/120ml

Olive oil, 1 tbsp

Sea Salt and pepper, a pinch

Method

Preheat your oven to 180C/356F.

Place a large, non-stick saucepan over a medium heat and add a little oil. When the pan is hot, add the onion, carrots, garlic and celery. Sauté the mixture for 4-5 minutes, stirring often.

Finely chop the re-hydrated mushrooms (reserve the water) then add them to the pan with the tomato puree, herbs, lentils and grains.

Keep stirring the mixture for 2-3 more minutes before adding the mushroom liquor (soaking water), red wine, stock, salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, make your mash potato for the shepherd’s pie topping.

Add your potatoes to a medium saucepan and cover with water. Place the pan over medium heat and cook the potatoes for around 10-12 minutes, or until they are soft enough to mash.

When the potatoes are cooked, transfer them to a colander draining the water. Let the potatoes dry for 2-3 minutes, then pass through a potato ricer to mash them.

Once you’ve riced all the potato, whip in the milk, vegan butter, olive oil, and seasoning. Set the potato aside until you’re ready to top your shepherd’s pie.

When the filling mix is rich and the liquid has slightly thickened, transfer it to your baking dish and top with the creamy mash. (Use a piping bag for an old-fashioned look, or just spoon it on).

Place your shepherd’s pie in the oven to bake for 25-35 minutes, or until the mash on top is crispy and golden.

Recipe courtesy of Merchant Gourmet, working with Gaz Oakley.

RELATED: How To Make: Vegan doughnuts with coffee glaze