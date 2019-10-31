Orders for vegan food on Deliveroo have increased by 330 per cent in the last two years, the online food delivery company has revealed.

The British firm, which counts Wagamama, Greggs and Subway among the outlets it serves, said vegan orders on its platform have surged over the last couple of years.

As demand increases, so too have options made available by restaurants and food delivery brands.

The number of sellers catering for vegans on the platform has grown by 168 per cent in the past year alone.

The surge was underlined by a number of outlets releasing new vegan options at the start of the year for Veganuary.

Greggs released a vegan sausage roll, while KFC announced the launch of a vegan chicken burger across selected restaurants in the UK.

Subway also got in on the act recently, launching a vegan version of its popular Meatball Marinara in certain stores.

Joe Groves, from the food delivery app, said: “Whether flexitarian or full fledged vegan, Deliveroo customers are embracing the growing choices of vegan foods available for delivery.

“No longer resigned to just salads Brits are loving imitation meats, vegan-friendly alternatives and the infamous dirty vegan dishes.”

