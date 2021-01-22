Over the past seven years, Veganuary has inspired over 1 million people in 192 countries to go vegan for the month of January. According to a study by Finder, 3 percent of the UK follows a vegan diet, with this set to increase to 7 percent by the end of 2021. While Veganuary aims to educate people about veganism, by following a vegan lifestyle for a month, many believe vegan diets are extremely difficult to follow. Fortunately, a number of vegan-friendly alternatives to animal products are now readily available alongside recipes encouraging people to prepare vegan dishes at home. Specialty coffee supplier, Coffee-Direct.co.uk, for instance, has shared a simple vegan doughnuts recipe, with a coffee glaze. What’s more, they’re cooked in the oven, so no need to deep fry.
Vegan doughnuts recipe
Ingredients
Makes 10 doughnuts
Wheat flour, ¾ cup
Spelt flour, ¾ cup
Plant-based milk, ¾ cup (such as almond milk)
Apple cider vinegar, 1 tbsp
Sugar, 1/3 cup
Cinnamon, 1 tsp
Baking powder, 1 tsp
Baking soda, 1 tsp
Vanilla extract, 1 tsp
Sparkling water, ½ cup
For the coffee glaze
Icing sugar, ¾ cup
Coffee, 2 tbsp (such as Golden Crema, dissolved into hot water and allowed to cool)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Mix the milk and vinegar together and let it sit for 10 minutes.
Add all the ingredients in to the bowl with the milk and vinegar, and mix well.
Grease a doughnut mould and put the batter inside.
Bake for 20 minutes and allow time to cool.
Sieve the icing sugar into a bowl.
Slowly add the cooled coffee, mix, and dip the top of the donuts into the mix.
Allow doughnuts to set and enjoy.
