Over the past seven years, Veganuary has inspired over 1 million people in 192 countries to go vegan for the month of January. According to a study by Finder, 3 percent of the UK follows a vegan diet, with this set to increase to 7 percent by the end of 2021. While Veganuary aims to educate people about veganism, by following a vegan lifestyle for a month, many believe vegan diets are extremely difficult to follow. Fortunately, a number of vegan-friendly alternatives to animal products are now readily available alongside recipes encouraging people to prepare vegan dishes at home. Specialty coffee supplier, Coffee-Direct.co.uk, for instance, has shared a simple vegan doughnuts recipe, with a coffee glaze. What’s more, they’re cooked in the oven, so no need to deep fry.

Vegan doughnuts recipe

Ingredients

Makes 10 doughnuts

Wheat flour, ¾ cup

Spelt flour, ¾ cup

Plant-based milk, ¾ cup (such as almond milk)

Apple cider vinegar, 1 tbsp

Sugar, 1/3 cup

Cinnamon, 1 tsp

Baking powder, 1 tsp

Baking soda, 1 tsp

Vanilla extract, 1 tsp

Sparkling water, ½ cup

For the coffee glaze

Icing sugar, ¾ cup

Coffee, 2 tbsp (such as Golden Crema, dissolved into hot water and allowed to cool)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Mix the milk and vinegar together and let it sit for 10 minutes.

Add all the ingredients in to the bowl with the milk and vinegar, and mix well.

Grease a doughnut mould and put the batter inside.

Bake for 20 minutes and allow time to cool.

Sieve the icing sugar into a bowl.

Slowly add the cooled coffee, mix, and dip the top of the donuts into the mix.

Allow doughnuts to set and enjoy.

