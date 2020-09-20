An Indian takeaway has launched a record-breaking set menu for coronavirus self-isolators — complete with a ‘Sack Matt Hancock’ curry.

Hungry customers stuck in quarantine are able to get their “daily curry fix” without leaving the house thanks to the 114 item feast, which takes a whopping ten days to eat.

Dishes include classics like masala lamb chops, chicken tikka and samosas alongside the timely named ‘Aag Maithyoo Hancock’ – translated as ‘Sack Matt Hancock’ in Hindi – listed as a signature dish, as a snipe to the bumbling Heath Secretary’s handling of the pandemic.

The £49.99 banquet from Bombaylicious, in Coulsdon, Surrey, also includes six Indian lagers – enough for “one big night in” or two “mildly intoxicated evenings”.

With a total of 27 dishes and 114 separate items, it is believed to be the largest set meal takeaway for one anywhere in the world.

Curry intake

Owner Asad Khan said the meal deal will only be delivered to regular single customers who are unable to “maintain their usual curry intake” because of self-isolation.

It was created in response to reports last week that Covid-19 tests were not available to book online in any London borough.

Khan said: “We suffered greatly with the government’s ‘Eat In to Help Out’ scheme, which took many of our customers away to nearby restaurants.

“The lack of testing in London, which we anticipate will soon reach Surrey, will be a double whammy for takeaways and for single people who will have to self-isolate for long periods of time.

“The Aag Maithyoo Hancock will, we hope, enable those regular customers to get the daily curry fix they deserve and crave.”

