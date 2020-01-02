Several fast food chains have kicked off Veganuary by releasing meat free alternatives of classic dishes.

A year after Greegs caused a storm with its vegan sausage roll the high street bakery has released a meatless steak bake.

The vegan bake has been created to mirror some of the original snack’s features, including 96 thin layers of puff pastry but without the egg glaze.

The filling is made with pieces of the fungi-based protein Quorn instead of beef, mixed with diced onions and meat-free gravy.

Costing from £1.55, it will go on sale in 1,300 shops from Thursday before being rolled out to the remaining 700 outlets on 16 January.

Greggs’ chief executive, Roger Whiteside, said: “Our vegan sausage roll launch was a huge success and we’ve been working tirelessly to expand our vegan-friendly offering and provide more delicious savoury food on-the-go options for people looking to reduce their meat intake.”

Meatless Meatball Marinara

Subway also unveiled a meatless version of its classic Sub – the Meatless Meatball Marinara.

The vegan Meatballs are packed with all the flavour of the tasty original, and come smothered in the original Marinara sauce.

Guests need not miss out on the melted, dairy cheese either, as the Meatless Meatball Marinara is topped with oozing slices of melted vegan cheese.

Vegan chicken burger

KFC confirmed that a new vegan-friendly burger is launching this week.

On Monday, the fast food chain announced that it is introducing the KFC Vegan Burger as a permanent offering, which will be available to purchase for £3.99 in KFC restaurants nationwide from 2 January.

According to KFC, the Vegan Burger pays meat-free homage to the Chicken Fillet Burger, with the plant-based version replacing chicken breast fillet with a bespoke Quorn fillet, which is coated in the Colonel’s iconic Original Recipe herbs and spices.

The burger is served with vegan mayonnaise and crisp iceberg lettuce, all within a soft-glazed bun.

