Taking place on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd February, Street Feast will host London’s biggest pizza party – Slice World. A two-day pizza weekender, the event will bring ten of the UK’s biggest pizza vendors to Hawker House in Rotherhithe (two minutes from Canada Water station).

Taking part in this year’s event, the line-up includes the likes of Wandercrust – winners of the 2018 London Pizza Festival; Fundi; Born and Raised; Baz + Fred; Farina; Vicoli di Napoli; Birmingham’s Poli Pizza, and more.

All will serve unique creations exclusive to Slice World. These will include the likes of Fundi’s collaboration with Brother Marcus, which will feature a pizza topped with Jerusalem artichoke, wood-fired King Oyster mushrooms, green chilli zhoug and crispy kale; or Vicoli’s Fior di Latte with Neapolitan ragù, basil, parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil. Poli has also collaborated with Michelin-starred Brad Carter to produce a Guinness and Keens cheddar rarebit pizza with Brad Carter’s BHX brown sauce. Moreover, Chin Chin Labs will be on hand for dessert, serving nitro ice cream, while Secret Nicky’s will serve Tiramisu.

In addition to the food offering, all the usual Hawker House fun and games will be there, including pool tables, whisky roulette and Gin Bingo. Hawker House’s six bars will also serve craft beer, wine and cocktails all night.

Day and weekend tickets for Street Feast’s Slice World are on sale now, priced at £10 and £15, respectively, available from eventbrite.co.uk. The entire pizza menu can be found below.

Fundi x Brother Marcus – Jerusalem artichoke, wood-fired King Oyster mushrooms, green chilli Zhoug and crispy kale

Made of Dough x Brindisa – Sobrasada, guindilla chillies, manchego, organic tomato, and Fior di Latte mozzarella

Born & Raised x Biff’s Jack Shack – Crispy Jackfruit, ‘meatloaf’, ‘mozzarella’ BBQ sauce, ranch sauce and chives, on a sourdough base

Baz + Fred x Up in My Grill – Beef brisket, wood-fired jalapeños, chimichurri, tallegio, tomato

Poli x Brad Carter (Carters of Mosley) – Guinness and Keens Cheddar rarebit pizza with Brad Carter’s BHX Brown Sauce

Poli x Brad Carter pizza for Slice World

Vicoli – Fior di Latte, Neapolitan ragù, basil, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

Wandercrust – San Marzano tomato, Fior di Latte mozzarella, Cobble Lane Cured spianata, buffalo ricotta, red peppers, red onion, Scotch bonnet infused honey

Farina – Classic white pizza base of Fior di Latte mozzarella topped with mortadella di Bologna (“Bondola”), pistachios, creamy burrata and basilico

Ciaooo – San Marzano tomato, Fior di Latte mozzarella, ‘nduja, pepperoni, jalapeños, red onions

Dessert

Secret Nicky’s – Tiramisu

Chin Chin Labs

– Hot Cookie Dough & Mozzarella MILK ice cream

– Hot Cookie Dough, Sicilian Pistachio ice cream with a chocolate centre