Coinciding with a recent full redesign, St James Bar at Sofitel London St James has introduced a new cocktail menu. Entitled ‘Passport’, the menu aims to “take guests on an inspirational flavour journey across the globe”, with drinks showcasing unusual or indigenous spirits from the countries they represent. The menu also resembles a real passport (a red one, for what it’s worth) and each cocktail is accompanied by a stamp of the country from which it takes its inspiration. Moreover, the menu features QR codes alongside a description of the drink, linking to short videos created by St James’ bartenders.

St James Bar’s ‘1st Step’ cocktail.

With the new interiors overseen by bar and restaurant architect, Jim Hamilton, the bar is decorated with plush velvet seating, brass accents and a marble-topped bar, which offers some of the best seats in the room. On the new ‘Passport’ menu, drinks include the likes of ‘Shodo’ (£16), inspired by Japan’s blossom season; ‘1st Step’ (£18) honouring man’s first steps on the moon, based with Maker’s Mark Lunar Bourbon and served in an eye-catching rocket vessel; or ‘5 to 7’ (£17), a low ABV spritz inspired by the Italian concept of Aperitivo – featuring Campari-infused coffee, Amaro Montenegro, pink grapefruit and soda.

The Victory Martini (£17) champions the best of British ingredients, served in an ice-cold coupe glass. Plymouth gin is paired with a cordial of pine honey and wine leaves, enlivened with a nip of Cognac. A classic menu is also served, featuring a specific Martini section. (The bar’s signature serve is the ‘Bleu de Galimard’ (£26), a dry gin Martini served in a glass washed with Charles Legend Brut Rosé and Remy Martin VSOP Cognac). Staff are also happy to make well-executed classics, including an elegant Vieux Carre and an impressive dry Manhattan.

St James Bar’s Vieux Carre | Photo: Louis Fernando

St James Bar at Sofitel London St James bar snacks menu is also of note, created in collaboration with Anthony Demetre of the recently opened Wild Honey St James, which shares the building. With dishes intended to complement the flavours of the countries represented in the drinks menu.

St James Bar at Sofitel London St James can be found at 6 Waterloo Place, London, SW1Y 4AN.