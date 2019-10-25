Celebrating Halloween and the tradition’s Scottish connection, award-winning Speyside distillery The Glenrothes has launched their 13 Year Old Halloween Edition.

Presented in a white, opaque bottle, the 13 Year Old Halloween Edition utilises innovative technology in a digitised way for consumers to connect with the brand. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology on each bottle leads to a hidden webpage and exclusive video allowing consumers to discover the secrets behind the collectable edition, while exploring the grandeur of Scotland’s Halloween.

Limited to just 5,000 bottles globally, the premium single malt has been produced in the same manner as the rest of The Glenrothes’ portfolio, established in 1879. Produced with water drawn from five local sources, the whisky is distilled slowly and matured in bourbon and sherry-seasoned oak casks from the Jerez region in southern Spain. These casks impart 60-70 per cent of the flavour for the end-product, each filled with dry Olorosso Sherry from Gonzalez Byass and ‘seasoned’ for six months before being sent back to Scotland. (The Glenrothes also has a prominent focus on sustainability, planting three trees for every one cut down in Galicia, Spain). One matured, the whisky is then bottled at its natural colour, resulting in a light gold liquid.

On the nose, creamy vanilla is joined by some notes of candied orange, dried fruits, cinnamon and some wood smoke. Vanilla continues on the palate, joined by some orange peel and powerful peat smoke alongside very feint cereal notes before ending with a smooth, warming finish rampant with sweet baking spices, dried fruit and lingering peat smoke. Best enjoyed as a sipping whisky, neat or with a small drop of mineral water.

The Glenrothes 13 Year Old Halloween Edition is available from selected stores, including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Master of Malt, Royal Mile Whiskies, Robertsons of Pitlochry, Whisky Online and from theglenrothes.com. RRP £65, 70cl.