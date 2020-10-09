In collaboration with Alessandro Palazzi of DUKES Bar, No.3 Gin has launched a brand new pre-bottled Vesper Martini.

Available exclusively from Selfridges, the pre-bottled Vesper Martini combines No.3’s award-winning gin with vodka and vermouth, crafted to the exacting standards of both No.3 Gin and Alessandro Palazzi – responsible for some of the best martinis in London, if not the UK. It’s a bartender quality cocktail to enjoy at home by simply pouring from the bottle.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the collaboration, Alessandro Palazzi, Bar Manager at DUKES Bar, said: “The Vesper Martini is an homage to James Bond – to the first novel, Casino Royale, and to the beautiful spy, Vesper Lynd. It is the most popular Martini at DUKES; my recreated version uses vodka, English vermouth, and most importantly No.3 Gin – a proper, honest, juniper-led gin, just as it should be. It was a pleasure to have worked with No.3 to create this pre-bottled Vesper Martini, for everyone to enjoy.”

Photo: @lateef.photography

Reflective of No.3’s ‘Art of Perfection’ brand platform, the bottle is adorned with an abstract label designed by artist Justin Zoll, where the cocktail is crystalised and scientifically photographed at 40 times magnification to capture each microscopic element of the drink. The bottle also displays a QR code, which links to tips from Alessandro Palazzi and No.3 Gin Brand Ambassador Ross Bryant, on creating the perfect Vesper Martini at home.

Originally launched in 2010, No.3 Gin was created for Berry Bros. & Rudd – London’s oldest wine and spirits merchant, named after their address (3 St James’s Street). Distilled to Berry Bros. & Rudd’s precise recipe specifications, the neutral grain spirit is infused overnight with juniper berries, orange peel, grapefruit peel, angelica root, coriander seed, and cardamom, then distilled in traditional copper pot stills.

Piney juniper and grapefruit rind dominate on the nose and on the palate, joined by additional flavours which contribute to the gin’s complex, well-balanced flavour profile. Sweet Spanish orange rind brings plenty of freshness alongside additional brightness from the grapefruit, expertly married with the spices. The juniper and citrus element mainly from the sweet Spanish orange rind make this a perfect gin for Martinis, gloriously demonstrated with the No.3 Gin Vesper Martini where it’s perfectly matched with English vermouth and a whisper of unspecified vodka, as well as the long, smooth finish with notes of cardamom and angelica. Best served chilled, from the freezer or over ice, garnished with a twist of orange.

Taking place throughout October, No.3 Gin has also taken over the terrace of Selfridges rooftop restaurant, Alto by San Carlo, hosting a series of interactive events and masterclasses. “Martini Mondays” will see No.3 Gin collaborate with three of London’s best Martini bars, including DUKES, The Gibson and Bar Swift, to bring drinkers unique takes on the iconic Martini over three Mondays (12th, 19th, 26th) in October. Ross Bryant will also lead four intimate, socially-distanced masterclasses in heated huts on 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th October, promising guests the chance to discover the history and evolution of the Martini and taste a series of No.3 Gin Martinis and cocktails.

Tickets are priced at £40 – available via events@selfridges.co.uk – and include 10% off the pre-bottled Vesper Martini, a branded tote bag and No.3 Gin print.

The No.3 Vesper Martini is available to purchase exclusively via Selfridges and Selfridges.com at £35.95, 50cl.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about vermouth, a home bar essential