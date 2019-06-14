TRENDING:
Hernö Old Tom Gin
Food & Drink

Spirit of the Week: Hernö Gin Distillery Old Tom

June 14, 2019

When the Gin Act of 1751 was brought into effect, the sale of gin was banned in prisons, workhouses and any shops selling everyday staples. Distillers were also unable to sell gin direct and publicans were no longer able to issue credit. As a result, gin became less readily available and more expensive. During this time, quality improved significantly, with gin having become a drink of respectability by Victorian times.

A new style for the 1800s, ‘Old Tom’ also became popular during the Gin Act, allegedly named after the sign of a cat on the door of the notorious Captain Dudley Bradstreet’s speakeasy bar, or the cat’s head shaped brass plate above London’s Gin Houses. Punters would put a penny in the cat’s mouth in exchange for a drink. Until relatively recently, ‘Old Tom’ gins had fallen out of favour, typically sweeter than London Dry gins. The past decade’s explosion in popularity surrounding gin, however, has witnessed the launch of numerous impressive Old Tom expressions. Produced in Sweden, Hernö Gin Distillery’s Old Tom is an example of note.

Launched in 2011, with founder Jon Hillgren having developed a taste for gin on a trip to London towards the end of the 1990s, Hernö Gin Distillery was Sweden’s first dedicated gin distillery and the world’s northernmost. Operating from a site in the village of Dala, near the the City of Härnösand in Ångermanland, the artisan gin is inspired by the natural beauty of the UNESCO world heritage area, The High Coast, which is home to the distillery. Produced with the finest botanicals, the flagship Hernö Dry Gin is joined by a range of expressions including Navy Strength Gin, Juniper Cask Gin, and Old Tom, launched in 2014.

Produced using the same botanicals as Hernö Dry Gin (Hungarian juniper berries, Bulgarian coriander seeds, lemon, Swedish lingonberries, Indian black pepper, Indonesian cassia and Madagascan vanilla), Hernö Old Tom Gin also features the addition of some meadowsweet sourced from the UK. After diluting the spirit to 43 per cent ABV, a whisper of honey is added to complement the botanicals and to supply some of that sweetness synonymous with the style.

Bottled with a label decorated with an eye-catching cat, Hernö Old Tom Gin has a pronounced bouquet with aromas of woody spice followed by bright, piney juniper and floral notes followed by honey sweetness and coriander. A suggestion of eucalyptus and fresh parsley also prevails. Floral notes continue on the palate, with the honey complementing the juniper presence that’s less dominant than in most gins, also joined by savours of lingon berry and expected meadowsweet which lends a medicinal edge before concluding with a clean, sweet finish rife with pine, lime zest and nuances of black pepper. An extraordinary, complex Old Tom gin.

Hernö Old Tom Gin is available from a selection of UK stockists, including The Whisky Exchange, Ministry of Drinks, Master of Malt and more.

RELATED

Spirit of the Week: HYKE Gin
Spirit of the Week: East London Liquor Company Barbican London Dry Gin
Spirit of the Week: Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’

Jonathan is Food Editor for The London Economic.Jonathan has run and contributed towards a number of blogs and has written features for publications such as The Guardian, GQ and Time Out London.

Related Posts

Ciroc Watermelon
Food & Drink
Spirit of the Week: CÎROC Summer Watermelon
HYKE gin
Food & Drink
Spirit of the Week: HYKE Gin
Copper Dog
Food & Drink
Spirit of the Week: Copper Dog Speyside Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Carbon pricing ‘essential’ to stem global warming, pope tells energy leaders
June 14, 2019
West Ham United sign attacking midfielder
June 14, 2019
Manchester United legend hits back at ‘keyboard warrior’
June 14, 2019
Turkey seeks jail terms for two Bloomberg reporters
June 14, 2019