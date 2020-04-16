With the UK’s imposed lockdown set to continue, and with pubs, restaurants and bars forced to close for the foreseeable future, the food and drink industry has already suffered enormously. Fortunately, a great number of businesses are adhering to strict social distancing guidelines, yet continuing to deliver excellent spirits and pre-mixed cocktails all over the UK. These are the best spirit and cocktail delivery services operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

HACHA

A destination agaveria bar with an evolving list of 25 different tequilas, mezcals and lesser-known agave-based spirits, HACHA have become particularly renowned for their agave flights and their signature ‘Mirror Margarita’, which won Cocktail of the Year at the CLASS bar awards. Recommended served simply over ice, the bar has batched the cocktail in 50cl bottles (equal to four large serves), now available for delivery when ordered via HACHA’s website.

Milroy’s

London’s Original Whisky Specialist, Milroy’s of Soho and their new site Milroy’s of Spitalfields, have launched a nationwide Drams-to-your-Door delivery service, offering whisky lovers across the UK unprecedented access to their selection of the world’s best whiskies. The team have used their knowledge to compile 20 flights, with prices ranging from £15 to £130. Each flight contains three drams and categories include Highlands, Lowlands, Speyside, Islands, Islay and Campbeltown alongside Irish, American and World whiskies, in both introductory and premium pairings. Also available will be three ultra-premium selections of five drams each, including ‘The Pappy Flight’ (£70), ‘The Four Roses Special Releases Flight’ (£130), and ‘The Rising Sun Flight’ (£60).

Also renowned for their in-store tastings, Milroy’s has also launched ‘Tastings at Home’, offering one of six whisky tastings for all levels, accompanied by a live virtual tasting from one of Milroy’s’ whisky experts, as well as personalised virtual consultations via Zoom. Further information can be found on the Milroy’s website.

The Proofing Room Cocktail Delivery

In addition to Milroy’s’ Drams-to-your-Door, the team behind the Milroy’s bars, The Vault in Soho and The Proofing Room in Spitalfields, have launched a cocktail delivery service. With a list inspired by the classic Highball, a selection of The Proofing Room’s cocktails are available in bottles, serving two or more, priced from £10 (two serves) – £24 (four serves). Alternatively, bottles of Hayman’s Gin are offered, paired with a mixer of customers’ choice, all available for no-contact delivery across the UK. Orders can be placed on The Proofing Room’s website. Minimum spend £30.

Mr Lyan Bottled Cocktails

Award winning bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana, AKA Mr Lyan, has bottled a selection of his best-loved cocktails, including his ‘Bonfire Old Fashioned’ made with Mr Lyan whisky, lapsang souchong and Mr Lyan cola bitters; and the ‘Spotless Martini’, made with Mr Lyan gin, vermouths, distilled olive and distilled lemon. All are available for delivery via Master of Malt. For every order placed, Master of Malt are donating £1 to Hospitality Action.

Aske Stephenson Cocktails

Aske Stephenson, from the team behind award-winning whisky bar Black Rock, have launched a range of bottled cocktails. Including their take on renowned drinks, such as the ‘Peanut Butter and Jam Old Fashioned’, ‘Garden Bramble’ and ‘Flat White Russian’, the entire range is available for delivery when ordered via Amazon.

Cocktails by Lollipop

An immersive hospitality group, Lollipop has launched ‘Cocktails by Lollipop’, delivering bar-quality cocktails to customers’ homes. Mixed and bottled in London, following all safety advice, the cocktails are delivered all over the UK, accompanied by garnishes. Drinks include the likes of Lollipop’s Espresso Martini, ‘The Valentina’ (a play on a classic Bellini), and more. Individual bottles are available, as well as boxes of six or 12, priced from £6.90 per cocktail and £32 for six. A monthly subscription box is also available at £25 per month. Orders can be placed at wearelollipop.co.uk.

Hernö Gin

Sweden’s first dedicated gin distillery, and the world’s most northernmost, Hernö Gin is one of Europe’s most awarded and acclaimed craft distilleries. As well as having launched a UK Shopify, offering UK-wide spirit delivery, with £1 from each bottle donated to Hospitality Action, the distillery has introduced a new Pink Bottle Gin, designed to challenge the market’s sub-par pink gins. With a base of 96 per cent organic wheat GNS, the gin also features juniper berries, coriander seed, and strawberries, added to the spirit and heated to just under 60 degrees and macerated for 18 hours before rose petals, cassia, black pepper, lemon zest and vanilla are added. The Hernö Pink BTL Gin is available to order from selfridges.com, while the rest of the brand’s portfolio can be ordered from herno-gin.myshopify.com.

Conker Spirit

Set up in the spring of 2015, Conker was Dorset’s first gin distillery, having since sold over 200,000 bottles around the UK. Embodying the spirit of Dorset, the distillery blends British wheat spirit and New Forest spring water with botanicals found across the Dorset coast and New Forest to produce its gin. Since launching, a cold brew coffee liqueur has been introduced, as well as a cold brew tea liqueur in collaboration with Fortnum & Mason. All of the brand’s expressions are available to purchase from the Conker website shop, including their ‘Community Spirit’ hand sanitiser launched to help tackle the Coronavirus crisis. Free delivery on all UK orders over £50.

White Heron Drinks

Specialising in British cassis produced with blackcurrants grown in Hertfordshire, and British framboise made with raspberries grown on the brand’s same Hertfordshire farm, White Heron Drinks is currently delivering UK-wide, as well as offering 10 per cent off for key workers. Further information can be found on White Heron Drinks’ website.

Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits

Spanning over 19,000 acres in the heart of the Kennet Valley, Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits’ grain-to-glass vodka and gin are available to order online, as well as their own hand sanitiser, developed to support the distillery’s local community, made from spirit produced at the distillery, delivered in bulk five-litre bottles to hospitals and local police.

Moreover, the distillery has also launched Ramsbury & Friends, a new initiative to support British bars and venues. Ramsbury & Friends will enable customers to buy drinks vouchers for their local bar or pub through a virtual tip jar, with Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits matching every pound spent as a tip for the venue (£500 maximum tip per outlet). With the total donation going straight to the venue, the initiative aims to help ease the current pressure on drinkers’ much-loved bars. What’s more, it will give customers a pre-paid bar tab to look forward to post lockdown, redeemable against a round of Ramsbury Single Estate gin and vodka serves of their choosing until 31/12/2020, from a selection of featured bars. Further information can be found at ramsbury.com.

The Drinks Drop by Highball Brands

Highball Brands, a luxury drinks distribution company, has launched a not-for-profit cocktail delivery service, ‘The Drinks Drop’. The contact-free delivery service has partnered with a selection of bars in London and Manchester to deliver cocktails made by professional bartenders. All of the profits from sales of the cocktails will be evenly redistributed to the bars taking part. Each of the bars have created cocktails using the Highball Brands portfolio of spirits, including Takamaka Rum and Dangerous Don Mezcal, and that reflect and celebrate the bar’s style and personality. All cocktails will be priced at £7.50 and will be delivered as reusable single serve pouches, chilled and ready to drink. The delivery will initially launch in London and Manchester and will be on a monthly rotation with different cocktail bars taking part. Further information can be found at thedrinksdrop.com.

The Cotswold Distillery

Located in Stourton, Shipston-on-Stour, The Cotswolds Distillery produces Cotswolds Dry Gin and Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, which was launched in 2017. Joining their profile of British spirits, the distillery has recently launched its small-batch Wildflower Gin Collection, with the first expression – Cotswolds No.1 Wildflower Gin, featuring a blend of cornflowers, lavender and orange, layered over the distillery’s classic London Dry Gin. Moreover, the distillery’s website has reduced to minimum spend for free delivery to £25, from £75. Further information on the brand’s spirit delivery service can be found on The Cotswolds Distillery’s website.

Cambridge Distillery

Voted three consecutive times as the most innovative distillery in the world, Master Distiller & Founder William Lowe set out to create outstanding gins using local, fresh botanicals. Cambridge Distillery’s portfolio of multi-award winning gins currently includes Truffle gin; Curator’s, created in partnership with Cambridge University Botanic Garden; and Anty – ‘the very first gin in the world to be made from insects’, with each bottle featuring the essence of around 62 red wood ants. All three are available to order online for nationwide delivery. Further information can be found on Cambridge Distillery’s website.

Empirical Spirits

Copenhagen based distillery and self-proclaimed ‘flavour company’, Empirical Spirits has launched a series of pre-batched cocktails, all available for free, worldwide home delivery. Teaming up with bartenders from around the world for each release, the first batch includes two of the distillery’s own cocktails (the ‘Pony Negroni’and ‘Bonita Applebum’) as well as a collaboration with Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan. Chetiyawardana’s cocktail is a play on a classic martini, infusing pineapples with Empirical Spirits’ Onyx, mixed with olive-brined Helena from the Empirical Spirit collection. A percentage of the sales from each of the collaboration bottles will be donated to the bartender’s chosen charity, beginning with Ryan’s choice of Hospitality Action. All three cocktails are priced at €45, 35.7cl bottles, and are available to order via the Empirical Spirits web shop. Free worldwide delivery with the ‘STAYSAFE’ promotional code.

