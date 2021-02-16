International agro-industrial group Yug Rusi will participate in one of the world’s largest food exhibitions, i.e. GULF FOOD 2021. The event will be held in Dubai (UAE) from 21 to 23 of February.

As one of the largest sunflower oil producers in the world, Yug Rusi Group is a frequent participant of the exhibition. The Yug Rusi’s exhibit booth attracts partners from all regions of the world. But in 2021, Sergei Kislov, the founder and president of the Group, puts emphasis on the Asian market.

“Today, we witness the growing interest in sunflower oil in many Asian countries,” mentions Sergei Kislov. “On the back of concerns about their health and immunity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, people are more and more enthusiastic about consuming sunflower oil. This product is one of the world champions in the content of Omega-6 and vitamin E, which positively affect the health of the human body cells and strengthen the immune system. Besides, another recent trend is the plant-based protein. At GULF FOOD, we will introduce our new products – food and feed protein concentrates from non-GMOs sunflower seeds produced using a unique technology. They contain up to 83% of high-quality plant protein. This parameter is twice as high as can be offered by our nearest competitors. The scope of food protein concentrate application is sports and dietary nutrition, food industry. Feed protein concentrate is a valuable product to increase the productivity of livestock farming. Apart from that, Yug Rusi will offer a polysaccharide syrup from sunflower seeds, which also has a wide range of applications in livestock feeding”, says Sergei Kislov.

At the exhibition, Yug Rusi will be open to negotiate on the supply of the exhibited products with potential partners from the Southeast Asia and the Middle East countries.