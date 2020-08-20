As part of Selfridges’ major new sustainability initiative, Project Earth, one of the department store’s oldest restaurants, The Brass Rail, is temporarily rebranding as ‘The Grass Rail’, launching a new vegan menu. On the new menu, the restaurant’s Salt ‘Beet’ sandwich is described as the first of its kind – a plant-based take on its classic salt beef Reuben.

Priced at £9.95, the Salt ‘Beet’ Sandwich comprises slices of beetroot salt-baked with thyme, rosemary and garlic for 90 minutes before being sliced to order, topped with layers of sauerkraut and gherkins, served between slices of marbled rye bread. The new vegan menu also includes homemade vegan knishes (£7.50 each), a beetroot burger with vegan cheese (£13.95) and a selection of freshly made salads (£12.50).

Photo: Jacqui Melville

Announced earlier this week, Project Earth is a new initiative committed to changing the way we shop by 2025. Building on the steps Selfridges has taken over the past 10 years, striving to place sustainability at the heart of the business, the store aims to help customers change the way they shop in three ways: by addressing the materials used in products, launching and exploring new retail models such as repair and resell, and engaging with teams, partners and customers to inspire a shift in mindsets. Selfridges is also working closely with over 300 brand partners and with support from the Woodland Trust and WWF, Project Earth will kickstart with eight weeks of experiments, innovations and conversations, across all stores and online, dedicated to reinventing retail.

On the launch of the new vegan menu, Selfridges Restaurants Director, Michael Gardner said: “We’re really proud of the Grass Rail vegan menu. For and institution like The Brass Rail, known for its exceptional salt beef, to be launching a world first vegan take on the classic salt beef Reuben is just one example of how we’re increasing our plant based offer in new and innovative ways and providing our customers with more choice.”

Further information on the new Selfridges Project Earth initiative can be found here.

