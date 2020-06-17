In response to self-isolation requirements and social distancing restrictions, South Devon-based Salcombe Brewery has launched a new free home doorstep delivery service to local customers across all TQ postcodes and specified PL and EX postcodes. This will operate alongside the brewery’s online store, already delivering nationwide.

On the launch of the new local delivery service, Salcombe Brewery Owner, John Tiner said: “We all face a few tough months ahead, whether in self-isolation or simply reducing travel and social contact in line with Government advice. We will all need a few treats to keep us going and what better to lift the spirits than a delivery of a case of bottled beers or a 9 pint box of your favourite draught Salcombe Brewery ale? Details of the postcode coverage and how this service will work can be found one click away on our website.

“We have always actively supported our local community and we are pleased to be able to offer this service free from any delivery charges. We are already in discussions with other local businesses to add other products to this service to provide even greater assistance to those whose movements are restricted during this period but in the meantime, we hope that our beers will bring a welcome ray of coastal sunshine to all our customers.”

Founder in 2016, Salcombe Brewery’s conception was inspired by 35 years of nearby family holidays. With investment secured both nationally and internationally by shareholders with a similar taste for high quality beer, the eco-friendly brewery was built on the site of a decommissioned water reservoir looking towards the Salcombe Ria. Here, the underground storing facility’s natural ambient temperature is perfect for conditioning, while the site’s own borehole allows the brewery to source its own pure Devonian waters for brewing.

An amber ale, Lifesaver is one of the brewery’s core beers. Throughout 2019, 5p from each pint of Lifesaver sold was donated to the RNLI. On the nose, citrus zest aromas are joined by some pale malt, caramel and fruit note aromas with some nuttiness. Orange zest continues on the palate alongside a slightly sweet malt character, with savours of caramel, toffee, biscuit, nuts, and some feint vegetal notes alongside some liquorice and light bitterness which lingers on the dry, floral finish.

