There’s nothing quite like a warm evening in Marylebone. Drinkers spill out of snug pubs, diners sprawl out from bustling restaurants and a general feeling of merriment can be sensed in the air.

Away from the hustle and bustle of Oxford Street you have all that is good about central London distilled into small backstreets and alleyways.

It boasts a village feel, centred on independent boutiques and smart restaurants, and is a quintessentially chic, smart and rather lovely place to find yourself after a busy day’s work.

Drink in the British summertime

Tucked into the corner of Marylebone Lane and Bulstrode Street, adjacent to the Golden Eagle pub and a stone’s throw from The Ivy, is 108 Brasserie, a modern British restaurant boasting good, uncomplicated dishes and a wide selection of good wine and drinks to boot.

It houses two distinctive areas; the bar, where guests can enjoy a chic and sophisticated drinking and dining area, and the brasserie’s dining space, which serves meals throughout the day.

An outdoor terrace can also be found outside for those looking to drink in the British summertime in the heart of Marylebone, and paired with a 108 Gin & Tonic it is certainly a jolly nice way to kick the evening off.

Light dishes with bold flavours

But don’t get too distracted, for the best is to be found inside at 108 Brasserie.

A new menu which takes inspiration from culinary delights from across the globe was launched recently putting the focus on light, fresh and healthy dishes; where seasonal produce take centre stage and features bold flavours, alongside beautiful aesthetics.

Among the entrees features a Shallot and thyme tarte tatin served with crumbled Roquefort. It has a delicate, desert-like composition that mixes intriguingly with a savoury palate that explodes with fresh, seasonal flavours.

Market fish of the day

New entrants on the main course menu include Dukkah-spiced Lamb Rump, Honey-roasted Beetroot with Ricotta and a Niçoise Salad, but it didn’t take much arm twisting from the waiter to tempt me into the market fish of the day.

Fresh from Billingsgate Market and charged at market price the delightful plaice was served whole with a golden, buttery hue. Cockles and saffron smothered its crispy skin with a good squeeze of lemon the side, putting the proof in the pudding that good food doesn’t have to be complicated.

Proof in the pudding

And on the topic of puddings, no evening would be complete without a peruse of the 108 Brasserie’s new dessert menu, which features a plethora of imaginative sweet treats that are sure to titillate the taste buds.

Apricot and Amaretti Tart, Pavlova with Summer Berries & Chantilly Cream and a vegan Raw Chocolate Panna Cotta served with Honeycomb are among the best picks, but if you’re feeling rather stuffed you can do a lot worse than take a scoop or two of their ice cream and sorbets.

Bitter chocolate, mascarpone and raspberry ripple or lemon yoghurt ice creams accompany strawberry, citrus and raspberry sorbets on the menu. A token Knickerbocker Glory is also there to try for anyone struck by choice paralysis.

Overall 108 Brasserie is a stand-out find among a myriad of high-calibre restaurants in one of London’s most charming neighbourhoods.

108 Brasserie can be found at 108 Marylebone Ln, Marylebone, London W1U 2QE