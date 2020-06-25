Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the governments imposed lockdown beginning in March, home cooking has seen a boom in popularity throughout the UK. According to a new study of 2,000 adults, more than a fifth of Brits are now cooking every meal from scratch, with over half having experimented with additional ingredients. Long before lockdown, stockpiling and panic buying saw the supermarket shelves entirely stripped of non-perishables; then when baking became social media’s biggest trend (specifically banana bread and sourdough), eggs and flour became the 2020 equivalent of a shiny Charizard. In addition to a clutch of excellent restaurants now delivering, some have also tapped into the home cooking trend, introducing DIY meal kits for customers to prepare and enjoy at home.

Comprising high quality ingredients, most of the meal kits are less expensive than if they were to be ordered in the restaurant. They’re also delivered responsibly, adhering to social distancing guidelines. A fun, interactive way to support restaurants and small businesses during the pandemic, while practicing those new found home cooking skills.

Mission St Tacos DIY Taco Kit

Inspired by the Mission District in San Francisco, Mission St Tacos pays homage to California-style Mexican food. Drawing from memories of eating Mexican food as a child while visiting California, the brand was set-up by Thorne Addyman, following extensive research. Before the government’s imposed lockdown took effect, Mission St hosted a string of successful pop-ups in south-east London, then hosting a regular residency at Hacha bar and a monthly night at Villages Brewery Taproom in Deptford.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mission St has launched a new DIY delivery service, offering superlative tacos to select addresses in south, east, and north London. Each kit features the prepared ingredients to assemble an exceptional feast at home, anchored by soft corn tacos. The weekly-changing menu features a meat or vegetarian option, including the likes of barbacoa beef with mole, chipotle beans, or pulled-mushrooms – a vegetarian riff on carnitas. Accoutrements such as home-made salsa, radishes, lime, coriander, home-made tortilla chips, pico de gallo, guacamole, and hot cheese dip are also supplied. DIY taco kits are available to order from Misson St Tacos’ Instagram (@missiontacosuk), priced at £25 for two people, or £40 with plenty to feed four.

Photo: Jonathan Hatchman

Mac & Wild The Venimoo Kit

Scottish restaurant Mac & Wild has launched a DIY meal kit, for customers across the UK to recreate its famous Venimoo Burger at home. Complete with all ingredients, each burger kit is delivered in line with Mac & Wild’s ethos of offering sustainable Scottish produce, with all game and meat sent direct from the Highlands, delivered in ethically-sourced packaging. Alongside helpful recipe cards complete with photographs, a full list of ingredients and allergens, the boxes contain enough produce to make four Venimoo burgers at home. Four venison patties are joined by four beef patties, baby gem lettuce, gherkins, burger cheese slices, onions to be caramelised at home, and firm sesame brioche buns. A selection of sauces are also included, with béarnaise, mustard, and the restaurant’s Red Jon sauce, making it possible to cook a restaurant-standard burger at home.

Priced at £12 each in the restaurant, the DIY meal kit offers great value, with ingredients for four burgers, priced at £28 (£7 per burger). Further information can be found at macandwild.com.

Bancone At-Home Meal Kits

Available for delivery within a five-mile radius of Bancone Golden Square (W1F 9EL), the renowned Italian restaurant has launched new at-home kits. Including starters, pasta mains and desserts, portions are available for two or four people, available for Friday delivery if ordered before midday on the previous Tuesday. Delivered with packaging that’s as green and sustainable as possible, dishes contain all necessary ingredients besides salt, pepper and parmesan, including the likes of burrata with kale leaves, marinated beetroot and chive oil; exemplary mafalde with a fiery ragù of pork and ‘nduja; and refreshing coconut panna cotta to finish, complete with mango and passionfruit, plus coconut and cherry crisp. Deli ingredients are also available, as well as a selection of wines and beers. Further information can be found at bancone.co.uk.

Photo: @lateef.photography

Burger & Beyond DIY Lockdown Kits

Providing some of London’s most gloriously decadent burgers, Burger & Beyond have also launched their own DIY Lockdown Kits. These kits include everything needed to make the restaurant’s BBB (Bacon Butter Burger) or Krispie Fried Chicken burger. Additional dishes include ‘Dirty Tots’, fried chicken, ‘Truffle Tots’, and gourmet hazelnut brownies. For the BBB, four demi brioche buns are provided alongside eight slices of pancetta, American cheese, burnt butter mayo, pickled onion, and enough 35 day aged minced beef to produce four patties. This is accompanied by a full guide to recreating the burger at home, involving dividing the meat into four balls and smashing in the pan, toasting the buns, and adding a splash of water before covering to steam, encouraging the cheese to melt perfectly. Priced at £11.50 each, in the restaurant, the DIY kit is priced at £25 (£6.25 per burger). Further information can be found at burgerandbeyondshop.co.uk.

Photo: Carol Sachs

BAO Home Kits

Towards the start of the UK’s imposed lockdown, BAO launched Rice Error, a new delivery format available to local residents. As part of the brand’s ongoing mission to bring the restaurant experiences to customers’ homes, new BAO Home Kits have been launched. Currently available within the M25, the kits will become available nationwide from the start of July, available via BAO’s online convenience store, CONVINI. Priced at £20 each, the DIY meal kits feature six ready-to-steam baos as well as the elements needed to build their namesakes. The ‘Classic BAO Box’ is packed with 12-hour-braised pork, fermented greens and peanut dust, while the ‘Daikon BAO Box’ features individual panko daikon. Boxes of plain baos will also be available to buy separately, while a selection of BAO Bakery goods will be available as of July. Further information can be found at baolondon.com .

Truffle DIY Burger Meal Kits

In response to the temporary closure of their Covent Garden home, Truffle has launched their DIY burger kit, including all the ingredients needed to create their unique burgers at home. Within the M25, kits are available for Truffle’s ‘The Aged Beef Burger’ (90-day aged beef patty, caramelised shallot puree, smoked cheese, house pickles, truffle and garlic sauce, brioche bun) and Truffle mac and cheese. The ‘Truffle Burger’ is available nationwide, however, featuring bacon and beef blend patties, truffle mayo, fig jam, raclette, crispy shallots, and brioche buns). Vegetarian options are also available, using Beyond Meat products. Each meal kit box is £25 and includes enough ingredients to make four burgers (usually priced at £8.50 each).

Moreover, Truffle is challenging their customers to take the best picture that they can of their homemade burgers using the hashtag #trufflelockdown for a chance to win a £100 voucher to spend online, or at one of their London sites once they re-open. Further information on delivery can be found at truffle-london.co.uk.

