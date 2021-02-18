According to experts we should be eating 30 grams of fibre per day, with women most likely to need to increase their fibre consumption by up to 75 percent. Those on fad diets and avoiding basic foods such as bread or cereals are also at risk of not eating enough fibre. With that in mind, FAB Flour (Flour Advisory Bureau) have launched a new ‘#FibreFebruary’ campaign to raise awareness, alongside sharing a selection of recipes, including wholemeal cheese crumpets with figs and honey (each containing 4.6g fibre).

Helping to keep our digestive systems and bowels working properly, fibre also contributes to healthier cholesterol levels, promoting healthy gut bacteria. Fibre is also said to help prevent chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, bowel disorders, coronary heart disease, and some cancers. To increase fibre intake, tips include basing meals around starchy carbohydrates and other grains; using wholemeal flour instead of white in recipes; swapping refined or ‘white’ carbohydrate sources for wholegrain varieties; consuming a variety of fruit and vegetables at least five times a day, as well as including more pulses, nuts, and seeds in dishes. A high-fibre breakfast is also recommended, including foods such as wholegrain cereals topped with dried or fresh fruit, wholemeal bread, or whole fresh fruit.

This cheese crumpet recipe uses both wholemeal flour and self-raising flour, with finely grated cheddar mixed into the batter, served with fresh figs and a drizzle of honey. Quick, simple, and high in fibre.

Wholemeal Cheese Crumpets with Figs and Honey Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 6 crumpets Equipment Metal pastry rings or round cookie cutters (you can also make tin foil rings)

Heavy-bottomed pan

Cling film Ingredients 100 g self-raising flour

50 g wholemeal flour

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

100 ml water

100 ml milk

7 g sachet dried yeast

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

50 g cheddar finely grated, plus extra for topping slices

Fresh figs

Honey Instructions Combine the flours, sugar and salt in a large mixing bowl and set to one side.

In a jug, mix together the milk and water and heat in the microwave until lukewarm. Add in the dried yeast, stir and leave to activate.

Once small bubbles start to form on the surface, pour the liquid mixture into the dry ingredients and whisk together until completely smooth.

Cover the bowl with cling film and leave in a warm place to prove for at least 15 minutes.

Once the batter has doubled in height and is very bubbly, whisk in the grated cheese and bicarbonate of soda to make the mixture smooth again.

Place a heavy bottom frying pan over a medium heat and grease with a light coating of butter.

Grease your pastry rings or cookie cutters with butter and place 3 in the pan (you can also do these one at a time if you only have one).

Spoon the batter into the rounds, filling half way and spreading to the edges.

Turn the heat to low and leave the crumpets to cook for 4-5 minutes before removing the rings with tongs. If the tops aren’t quite done enough after this time, flip them over for a few seconds to finish them off.

Remove from the pan and repeat until all of the batter has been used up. The bottoms will go a little dark, but this is normal.

Once all of your crumpets are made, you can reheat them light side down in a pan or in a toaster. Butter and top with fresh figs, shavings of cheddar and a drizzle of honey. Nutrition Fiber: 4.6 g Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Recipe from UK Flour Millers, for more information visit fabflour.co.uk. @fab_flour #FibreFebruary #NourishingTheNation.

