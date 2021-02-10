This tasty traditional meat dish is easy to prepare and requires minimum prep. Some fresh garlic and a simple rub of Italian herbs, such as rosemary or thyme, will turn this beef roast into a delicious centrepiece for any lunch or dinner table. Although it may not be quick, it couldn’t be easier.

The magic ingredient is the garlic which caramelizes and seasons the bacon-wrapped roast while it cooks to medium-rare perfection in the oven. And nothing beats the leftovers which can be used to make great roast beef sandwiches the next day.

CHEF’S TIP:

Remove the roast from the refrigerator and let it stand at room temperature for about an hour. Pat dry with paper towels.

Always let the roast rest for about 20 minutes before you cut it so that the juices distribute evenly.

DID YOU KNOW?

Roast beef is a signature national dish of England. It’s widely believed that the British people’s love of beef began during the reign of King Henry the VII in 1485. His Yeomen Warders – the royal guard – were affectionately referred to as “beefeaters” because they would eat fresh roasted beef every Sunday after church. The dish is so synonymous with England and its cooking methods from the 18th century that a French nickname for the English is “les Rosbifs“.

Garlic Beef Roast This delicious garlic-stuffed beef roast makes for the perfect Sunday family meal or any special occasion. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 kg beef roast

3 fresh garlic cloves, sliced into quarters

15 ml olive oil

6 slices bacon

15 ml Italian herbs

salt (to spice)

pepper (to spice) Instructions With a sharp knife, make 6 insertions in the meat, spaced evenly. Fill each insertion with a garlic piece.

Mix the olive oil and seasoning. Rub all over the meat. Wrap the bacon over the top of the roast.

Place the roast in an oven dish. Cover with a lid and cook at a preheated oven, 180 °C, for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and place back in the oven for another 30 minutes. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

