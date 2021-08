Originating in the United States during the 1930s, when chef Ruth Graves Wakefield added a chopped chocolate bar to a cookie recipe, chocolate chip cookies are an absolute classic, and for good reason. While a typical recipe for chocolate chip cookies will contain a vanilla-flavoured dough, this peanut butter chocolate chip cookies recipe is predominantly based with peanut butter. The peanut butter cookies are also made without flour, thus making them entirely gluten-free. Instead, an equal measure of peanut butter (ideally crunchy and homemade) and soft brown sugar are mixed with eggs and a touch of vanilla extract before chocolate chips are folded in alongside a generous pinch of salt which acts as an unexpected cornerstone, bringing all of the flavours together in perfect harmony. Once chilled, the cookie dough is spooned onto a lined baking tray and cooks in fewer than 20 minutes.

Enjoyed in many countries all over the world, with the United States both the leading annual exporter and consumers, peanut butter is particularly versatile in recipes, as well as being delicious simply spread on toast. And while this recipe does contain a fairly high amount of sugar, peanut butter is also nutrient-rich, containing protein, several vitamins, and dietary minerals in high content.

Although a huge number of pre-made options are available, nothing quite beats peanut butter that’s made at home, to your exact taste preferences. Smooth or crunchy; sweet or savoury; with or without salt. Homemade recipes are also typically free from emulsifiers or sweeteners (unless you choose to sweeten it at home, in which case I’d suggest using honey). If using homemade peanut butter for these peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, however, I’d suggest avoiding sweetening as the recipe is already fairly sweet – not ideal for every day, but a delicious treat that’s easy to make, using just a few store cupboard ingredients. Alternative nut butters, such as almond, cashew, or pistachio also work well, with or without the chocolate chips.