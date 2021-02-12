This traditional English classic makes for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s night. Nothing quite beats the sight and smell of the savoury beef mince and rich gravy bubbling away while the mashed potato transforms into a golden crust in the oven. Want to try making these quick and easy cottage pie bowls? Keep reading to find out how.
Cottage Pie is economical and easy. Another plus is that it is one of those meals that are perfect to make in advance. It will keep in the fridge for four days – assembled and ready to heat, or once cooked.
Another plus is that cottage pie freezes well. You can bake from frozen (although this would take about an hour) or thaw then bake or microwave. For this hearty cottage pie bowl recipe, freeze the mixture and topping in individual ovenproof bowls for an easy meal for one.
CHEF’S TIP:
- Any melting cheese will work like a charm, but consider using parmesan cheese to make the top of your cottage pie extra crispy and golden.
- To stop the potato from sinking into the beef filling, cool the filling first.
Ever wondered what’s the difference between cottage pie and shepherd’s pie? The same recipe except cottage pie is made with beef and shepherd’s pie is made with lamb. Now to the recipe on how to make: Quick and Easy Cottage Pie Bowls
Ingredients
- 5 ml Olive Oil Extra Virgin
- 1 kg Lean Beef Mince
- 1 Onion Diced
- 1 tsp Garlic Crushed
- Salt & Pepper Crushed
- BBQ seasoning
- 15 ml Tomato Sauce
- 5 ml Worcestershire Sauce
- 5 ml Chutney
- 5 ml Mixed Herbs
- 50 ml Water
TOPPING
- 4 cups Mashed Potatoes
- 2 cups Cheddar Cheese Grated
Instructions
- In a saucepan, heat the oil
- Add the onion and fry until glassy
- Add the mince meat
- Brown the meat and season well
- Add the rest of the ingredients
- Cook for 5 minutes
- Divide the mince in bowls
- Top the mince with a layer of mash and then sprinkle the cheese
- Cover with cling wrap and freeze until needed
- Defrost and place in the microwave for 5 minutes
