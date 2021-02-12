This traditional English classic makes for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s night. Nothing quite beats the sight and smell of the savoury beef mince and rich gravy bubbling away while the mashed potato transforms into a golden crust in the oven. Want to try making these quick and easy cottage pie bowls? Keep reading to find out how.

Cottage Pie is economical and easy. Another plus is that it is one of those meals that are perfect to make in advance. It will keep in the fridge for four days – assembled and ready to heat, or once cooked.

Another plus is that cottage pie freezes well. You can bake from frozen (although this would take about an hour) or thaw then bake or microwave. For this hearty cottage pie bowl recipe, freeze the mixture and topping in individual ovenproof bowls for an easy meal for one.

CHEF’S TIP:

Any melting cheese will work like a charm, but consider using parmesan cheese to make the top of your cottage pie extra crispy and golden.

To stop the potato from sinking into the beef filling, cool the filling first.

Ever wondered what’s the difference between cottage pie and shepherd’s pie? The same recipe except cottage pie is made with beef and shepherd’s pie is made with lamb. Now to the recipe on how to make: Quick and Easy Cottage Pie Bowls

Cottage Pie Bowl Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 5 ml Olive Oil Extra Virgin

1 kg Lean Beef Mince

1 Onion Diced

1 tsp Garlic Crushed

Salt & Pepper Crushed

BBQ seasoning

15 ml Tomato Sauce

5 ml Worcestershire Sauce

5 ml Chutney

5 ml Mixed Herbs

50 ml Water TOPPING 4 cups Mashed Potatoes

2 cups Cheddar Cheese Grated Instructions In a saucepan, heat the oil

Add the onion and fry until glassy

Add the mince meat

Brown the meat and season well

Add the rest of the ingredients

Cook for 5 minutes

Divide the mince in bowls

Top the mince with a layer of mash and then sprinkle the cheese

Cover with cling wrap and freeze until needed

Defrost and place in the microwave for 5 minutes Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

