Save the stress for another meal…we’ve got your lunch covered. This quick, easy and mouthwatering pulled beef, onion & blue cheese sandwich will transform your roast beef leftovers into deluxe deli food.

You can load rolls, toasted ciabatta or half a baguette (sliced lengthwise) with this flavourful pulled beef mixture. Up to you. What makes these sandwiches so delicious is the combination of the sweet caramelised onions with the rich, creamy and nutty blue cheese which really add another level of flavour. While you are in stacking mode, why not “raise the bar” by adding a fried egg on top?

Turn this tasty sandwich into a main meal with some fried or baked chips and a crispy side salad with balsamic dressing during those lazy evenings when you crave a comforting, all-in-one dinner.

CHEF’S TIP

The key to preparing caramelised onions is to cook them slowly over low heat to really bring out a rich flavour.

Ideally, the beef and the onions should still be warm when you’re assembling the sandwich, so the blue cheese will go a little bit melty on top.

Pulled Beef, Onion & Blue Cheese Sandwich Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 500 gram Cooked Beef Roast

2 Onions Sliced

Salt & Pepper

5 ml BBQ Seasoning

2 ml Sugar

100 gram Blue Cheese Crumbled

6 Garlic Rolls Instructions With 2 forks, shred the roast apart

In a saucepan, heat the oil

Add the onions

Reduce the heat

Season well

Add the sugar

Fry until golden brown

Add the beef and heat

On buttered roll, layer the beef, onion and then the blue cheese on top

Optional: Add a sunny-side up egg. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

