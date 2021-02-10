Save the stress for another meal…we’ve got your lunch covered. This quick, easy and mouthwatering pulled beef, onion & blue cheese sandwich will transform your roast beef leftovers into deluxe deli food.
You can load rolls, toasted ciabatta or half a baguette (sliced lengthwise) with this flavourful pulled beef mixture. Up to you. What makes these sandwiches so delicious is the combination of the sweet caramelised onions with the rich, creamy and nutty blue cheese which really add another level of flavour. While you are in stacking mode, why not “raise the bar” by adding a fried egg on top?
Turn this tasty sandwich into a main meal with some fried or baked chips and a crispy side salad with balsamic dressing during those lazy evenings when you crave a comforting, all-in-one dinner.
CHEF’S TIP
- The key to preparing caramelised onions is to cook them slowly over low heat to really bring out a rich flavour.
- Ideally, the beef and the onions should still be warm when you’re assembling the sandwich, so the blue cheese will go a little bit melty on top.
Ingredients
- 500 gram Cooked Beef Roast
- 2 Onions Sliced
- Salt & Pepper
- 5 ml BBQ Seasoning
- 2 ml Sugar
- 100 gram Blue Cheese Crumbled
- 6 Garlic Rolls
Instructions
- With 2 forks, shred the roast apart
- In a saucepan, heat the oil
- Add the onions
- Reduce the heat
- Season well
- Add the sugar
- Fry until golden brown
- Add the beef and heat
- On buttered roll, layer the beef, onion and then the blue cheese on top
- Optional: Add a sunny-side up egg.
