For the ultimate steak night, treat family and friends to a succulent piece of rump steak paired with a creamy mushroom sauce. You’re guaranteed to lick your plate clean!

Marinating the steak in fresh lemon juice, olive oil and garlic before cooking adds to the tender juiciness of the meat and infuses it with a zesty lemony, garlicky flavour. Try not to skip this step, even if you’re in a hurry.

The simple yet delicious mushroom sauce adds that extra touch and taste to your juicy lemon garlic steaks. Why not make a double batch of this creamy sauce to use stirred through pasta or as a topping for chicken schnitzels?

“Resting” your steaks after cooking, is the final, crucial step for perfection. Cooked meat should be allowed to “rest” after cooking and before cutting. This allows the juices to be reabsorbed into the fibres of the meat. Give it 10 minutes: Enough time to set the table, open a bottle and make that creamy mushroom sauce!

CHEF’S TIP:

The oil should almost be at smoking point in order to get a delicious brown crust on your steaks. The cooking time will depend upon the thickness of the rump steaks, so keep an eye on them as they cook. As a rule of thumb, turn the steaks over when you can see that more than half of the steak has turned brown at the sides, and cook them for less time on the other side.

The mushroom sauce will keep in the fridge for up to three days. To reheat , microwave for about 20 seconds, stirring in between until the desired temperature is reached. You can also reheat it in a pot on the stove over medium heat until just warmed through.

, microwave for about 20 seconds, stirring in between until the desired temperature is reached. You can also reheat it in a pot on the stove over medium heat until just warmed through. Take care not to overcook the mushrooms. About 3-4 minutes is fine for browning them in butter. You want the mushrooms to still be a bit firm and meaty, not soggy.

Garlic Lemon steak and Mushroom Sauce Sizzling success: Whip up a gourmet meal with this foolproof recipe for delicious lemon garlic steaks smothered in mushroom sauce. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 300 grams Rump Steaks

100 ml Olive Oil Extra Virgin

1 lemon Juiced

2 Garlic Cloves Crushed

500 grams Mushrooms Washed and Sliced

250 ml Fresh Cream

30 ml Butter

Salt and Pepper

Seasoning Spice of Your Choice Instructions STEAK MARINADE Mix the garlic, olive oil and juice of the lemon

Brush the meat both sides and place in the fridge in your container

Marinate the steak for four hours in an air-tight container before grilling. You could also put your steaks in sealable plastic bag and squish the bag around a bit to make sure the steaks get fully covered in the marinade. MUSHROOM SAUCE Heat the butter in a saucepan on medium heat

Add the mushrooms and cook until soft and brown.

Add 1/2 teaspoon of your seasoning salt

Add the cream an reduce to a thick sauce GRILLING STEAK Heat a grill skillet or plate

Rub a teaspoon of butter over the hot grill surface

Let it sit for a minute

Press your steak firmly on the grill so it leaves nice grill marks

Grill each side for about three minutes to get the perfect medium rare steak

As an added step, you could transfer the steaks now to a baking tray and finish in a hot oven for 10–15 minutes for a more even and tender result.

Season each side with salt and pepper to taste Serve on a pre heated plate with fries, baked potato or a side salad

Serve on a pre heated plate with fries, baked potato or a side salad Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Crustless Bacon, Spinach and Mushroom Quiche