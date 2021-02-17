Oranges are in season over the winter months and a inexpensive source of Vitamin C to boost your immune system. And what better way than to incorporate it into your baking with this oh so heavenly featherlight orange sponge cake recipe?
The orange juice syrup is what turns this easy-to-make sponge cake into a bite of sunshine. The cake can be enjoyed warm or cool for the perfect tea-time treat.
Serve with whipped fresh cream which makes for the perfect accompaniment to the sweet syrup-soaked cake. Enjoy!
CHEF’S TIP:
- If you want to give it a subtle flavour twist, you can substitute half of the orange juice with some lemon juice to lessen the sweetness and give it a more tangy, zesty taste.
- The orange syrup cake keeps well in the fridge for up to a week. Although it will probably be gobbled up long before then!
Ingredients
CAKE
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 & 1/2 cups flour
- 1 & 1/2 cups baking flour
- 3 tbsp butter
- 3/4 cup cup milk
SYRUP
- 1 cup water
- 1 & 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 cup orange juice
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 170°C
- Cream the butter and eggs together
- Add the dry ingredients
- Melt the milk and butter together, then add to the mixture
- Pour into a greased pastry dish
- Bake for 30 min at 170°C
SYRUP
- In a saucepan, boil the ingredients together
- Pour over the hot cake
- Dust with icing sugar then cut into blocks and serve with fresh cream
