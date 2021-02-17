Oranges are in season over the winter months and a inexpensive source of Vitamin C to boost your immune system. And what better way than to incorporate it into your baking with this oh so heavenly featherlight orange sponge cake recipe?

The orange juice syrup is what turns this easy-to-make sponge cake into a bite of sunshine. The cake can be enjoyed warm or cool for the perfect tea-time treat.

Serve with whipped fresh cream which makes for the perfect accompaniment to the sweet syrup-soaked cake. Enjoy!

CHEF’S TIP:

If you want to give it a subtle flavour twist, you can substitute half of the orange juice with some lemon juice to lessen the sweetness and give it a more tangy, zesty taste.

The orange syrup cake keeps well in the fridge for up to a week. Although it will probably be gobbled up long before then!

Orange Cake with Syrup Let them eat cake: Get your daily dose of Vitamin C with this zesty orange cake drenched in syrup and served with a dollop of fresh cream. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients CAKE 3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 & 1/2 cups flour

1 & 1/2 cups baking flour

3 tbsp butter

3/4 cup cup milk SYRUP 1 cup water

1 & 1/2 cups sugar

1 tbsp butter

1 cup orange juice Instructions Preheat oven to 170°C

Cream the butter and eggs together

Add the dry ingredients

Melt the milk and butter together, then add to the mixture

Pour into a greased pastry dish

Bake for 30 min at 170°C SYRUP In a saucepan, boil the ingredients together

Pour over the hot cake

Dust with icing sugar then cut into blocks and serve with fresh cream Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

