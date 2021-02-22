There is a good reason why most people opt to satisfy their chocolate eclair craving via a quick stop at the bakery: It’s so much easier than making your own choux pastry or pâte à choux and running the risk of a collapsed eclair shell… But not with these chocolate eclair squares!

This no-bake chocolate eclair recipe is a foolproof “sweet cheat” version of the classic French pastry dessert. It’s simple and stress-free to make and the end result looks impressive enough to present at any occasion. You will soon find out that EVERYONE loves the chocolate decadence of these homemade eclairs!

Whip up your own chocolate eclair squares by piping creamy whipped vanilla pudding in between layers of Tennis biscuits or Graham Crackers and pouring a layer of rich chocolate ganache over your creation.

Refrigerate overnight and Voila! It’s that easy to make this velvety smooth chocolate eclairs that melt in your mouth…

CHEF’S TIP:

If you are in a hurry, you can refrigerate the chocolate eclair squares for two hours. This will ensure that the biscuits soften for a cake-like texture. But remember: Chilling it overnight is still the preferred method.

No-Bake Chocolate Eclair Squares This no-bake chocolate eclair square recipe is a delicious take on the classic cream-filled, chocolate-covered French pastry dessert. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 40 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 14 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 32 Tennis biscuits or Graham Crackers 1 & 1/2 packets

1 packet instant vanilla pudding

200 ml cream cold

250 ml full-cream milk cold Topping 200 ml cream

2 cups dark chocolate chips Instructions On a tray, pack and space 16 biscuits.

Mix the pudding, cream and milk to a thick consistency.

Using a piping bag, fill it with the mixture.

Pipe it on the biscuit, filling it from side to side.

Repeat on all the biscuits.

Place another biscuit on top of the filling, creating a biscuit "sandwich".

Refrigerate.

In a saucepan, heat the cream until it boils.

Add the chocolate chips.

Stir until the chocolate has melted.

Scoop spoonfuls over the eclair sandwich. Let it drip over the sides.

Refrigerate overnight. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Chocolate Fudge Biscuits