Removing the need for deep-frying, this doughnut recipe produces low-calorie and low-carb treats, using Lo-Dough.

A convenient alternative, with 90 percent fewer carbohydrates than bread, pizza, and pastry, Lo-Dough is made entirely from protein and fibre, using just six ingredients. As well as being low-carb, free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours, and hydrogenated oils, Lo-Dough is also free from gluten, soy, nuts, sugar, and fat. It’s also high in fibre, with one 9-inch piece containing almost one third of adults’ recommended daily intake. One 9-inch circular piece also contains 80 percent fewer calories than two slices of regular bread, and only 2.2g carbohydrate. A typical pizza base can easily contain over 70g of carbs and 400 calories, while Lo-Dough has just 39 calories per piece. Ready to eat uncooked, it can also be heated or baked as a bread and pastry alternative.

For the brand’s low-calorie and low-carb doughnut recipe, Lo-Dough is blitzed into a crumb using a food processor. While deep-frying isn’t necessary here, a doughnut mould is required to bake the doughnuts in the oven. These are readily available online for under £10. Each doughnut contains just 42 calories and 1g of carbs before topping, taking only 10 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Once cooked, the doughnuts can be topped with all manner of toppings, including Lo-Dough suggestions: white chocolate and sugar-free hundreds-and-thousands (adding approx. 100 calories and 10g carbs), sugar-free salted caramel and toasted almonds (adding approx. calories and 1g carbs), or dark chocolate and butter ganache with chocolate sprinkles (adding approx. 180 calories and 6g carbs).

Low-Calorie & Low-Carb Doughnuts A quick, simple recipe for baked doughnuts. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes Servings: 3 Calories: 42 kcal Equipment 7cm diameter silicone doughnut mould Ingredients 1 piece Lo-Dough blitzed to fine crumbs

1 large egg beaten

30 ml semi skimmed milk

2 dessert spoons sweetener

1 level tsp baking powder Instructions Preheat your oven to 180°C/356°F/Gas 4.

Add the Lo-Dough, egg, milk, sweetener and baking powder to a bowl and mix well.

Spoon the mixture in into the silicone moulds. You should just slightly under fill the 3 moulds.

Bake for 15 minutes then take out, remove from the moulds and allow to cool on a rack.

Dress with any decoration you desire. Nutrition Calories: 42 kcal | Carbohydrates: 1 g | Protein: 3 g | Fat: 2 g | Fiber: 3 g Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Priced at £3.25 for 2 pieces, £13 for 8 pieces, £25.50 for 16 pieces and £37.50 for 24 pieces, Lo-Dough is available from ​here, with free UK shipping on all orders. EU delivery is also available.

