Everyone needs a go-to muffin recipe… Packed with fresh lemon juice, lime zest, crunchy poppy seeds and baked until fluffy and golden, you don’t need to visit a bakery for the perfect lemon poppy seed muffin.

You can get away with eating one for breakfast, as a snack, or for dessert. And by adding a few tablespoons of your favourite nutritional shake, you can do away with the guilt when you reach for yet another of these glorious muffins for a midnight snack…

Don’t skip the icing glaze or else you won’t get much of a lemon-lime flavour. These lemon poppy seed muffins are still super-moist and delicious without the sweet and zesty lime glaze, but just a drizzle and you will be converted.

Muffins can be stored in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to three days or frozen for up to three months. Defrost until room temperature and reheat in the oven for five minutes if desired.

CHEF’S TIP:

Be very very careful not to overmix the batter once you combine the wet and dry ingredients. This will create rubbery muffins.

Chill your batter in the fridge overnight before baking. By chilling the batter, the starch in the flour is able to absorb more moisture, resulting in a more tender muffin. It also thickens the batter without making it more dry, which helps encourage taller muffin tops without that crumbly or cakey texture.

Poppy Seed Muffins made with a nutritious shake Shake up this classic lemon poppy seed muffin recipe with some added nutritional goodness. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 12 minutes Total Time: 32 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 cups self-raising flour

2 eggs

1/2 cup lemon squeezed

1/4 cup lime juice

4 tbsp nutritious shake

1 zest of 1 lime

1/2 cup butter melted

1 tsp baking powder

80 ml poppy seeds ICING 1 tbsp lime juice

1/2 cup icing sugar

1 tbsp butter melted Instructions MUFFINS Preheat oven to 180°C / 356°F.

Use a non-stick cooking spray to grease a muffin pan or a ring silicone tray.

Sift all dry ingredients in a large bowl.

Make a hole in the centre of the dry ingredients.

Melt the butter, add the lemon juice, set aside to cool to room temperature.

Whisk the 2 eggs with a fork and add in the centre of the dry ingredients.

Add cooled melted butter, lemon and lime in the centre and start folding the mixture gently with a wooden spoon until well combined, but ensure not to over mix.

Place in prepared muffin pan or ring silicone tray.

Bake in preheated oven for 12 minutes. ICING Mix melted butter, lime juice and icing sugar.

Drizzle over the muffins. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

