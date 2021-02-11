There is nothing like the rich aroma of a good old-fashioned stew bubbling on the stove to chase away the winter chill. Apart from being a nourishing and economical dish, this delicious mutton stew recipe is easy to make and bound to become a family favourite.
There is one secret ingredient though…Time. But the end result is well worth the hour it takes to cook this one-pot meal of mutton and humble vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and onion. Cooked in a rich and savory sauce with a hint of garlic and rosemary, this is comfort food at its best.
Serve this classic cold-weather dish with steaming white rice, creamy mashed potatoes or some crusty bread to mop up the leftover bits in the bowl.
CHEF’S TIP:
- Mutton Stew improves in flavour if made at least 1 day ahead. Refrigerate (covered once cool) for up to 5 days. Reheat (covered) over medium heat.
Ingredients
- 1 Kg Mutton Stew
- 1 Onion Chopped
- 1 Garlic Clove Chrushed
- 1 tbsp Butter
- 2 Meduim Carrots Sliced
- 2 Medium Potatoes Cubed
- 1 tsp Mixed Herbs
- 1 tsp Vinegar
- 1/2 tsp Sugar
- 1 tbsp Beef Stock
- 100 ml Warm Water
- 1 stick Rosemary
- Salt & Pepper
Instructions
- In a sauce pan, over medium heat, heat the butter
- Add the onions, cook the onions till glazed
- Add the mutton and brown the meat, Season to taste
- Add the garlic and rosemary
- Brown the meat for another 5 minutes, allowing the garlic and rosemary to marinate the meat
- Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer for 20 minutes on low heat.
