There is nothing like the rich aroma of a good old-fashioned stew bubbling on the stove to chase away the winter chill. Apart from being a nourishing and economical dish, this delicious mutton stew recipe is easy to make and bound to become a family favourite.

There is one secret ingredient though…Time. But the end result is well worth the hour it takes to cook this one-pot meal of mutton and humble vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and onion. Cooked in a rich and savory sauce with a hint of garlic and rosemary, this is comfort food at its best.

Serve this classic cold-weather dish with steaming white rice, creamy mashed potatoes or some crusty bread to mop up the leftover bits in the bowl.

CHEF’S TIP:

Mutton Stew improves in flavour if made at least 1 day ahead. Refrigerate (covered once cool) for up to 5 days. Reheat (covered) over medium heat.

Hearty Mutton Stew Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 Kg Mutton Stew

1 Onion Chopped

1 Garlic Clove Chrushed

1 tbsp Butter

2 Meduim Carrots Sliced

2 Medium Potatoes Cubed

1 tsp Mixed Herbs

1 tsp Vinegar

1/2 tsp Sugar

1 tbsp Beef Stock

100 ml Warm Water

1 stick Rosemary

Salt & Pepper Instructions In a sauce pan, over medium heat, heat the butter

Add the onions, cook the onions till glazed

Add the mutton and brown the meat, Season to taste

Add the garlic and rosemary

Brown the meat for another 5 minutes, allowing the garlic and rosemary to marinate the meat

Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer for 20 minutes on low heat. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

