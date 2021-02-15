Tasty, filling and ready in minutes…Make this easy-breezy Hawaiian chicken burger recipe and brighten up your winter weekend with a taste of summer. The pineapple rings and seasoned chicken breast come together to deliver a tropical twist loaded with sweet and savoury flavours.

The secret to succulent grilled chicken fillets, is the lemon juice. By squeezing some lemon juice over your chicken before and after grilling, you tenderise and infuse the meat with flavour.

The taste of pineapple definitely goes up a notch when it is grilled as the natural sugars caramelize creating an amazing flavour. The pineapple rings can grill right alongside the burgers if you have space, and need just a minute or two to become nice and golden brown.

CHEF’S TIP:

Add some crispy bacon and cheese to turn this into a real gourmet burger. Now let’s get cooking those Hawaiian Chicken Burgers

Grilled Chicken Burger Say 'Aloha!' to your taste buds with this Hawaiian-inspired grilled chicken and pineapple gourmet burgers. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 6 Chicken Breasts Butterflied

6 Jumbo Hamburger Buns

30 ml Butter

1 Onion Sliced

2 Tomatoes Sliced

lettuce

gherkins

6 Pineapple Rings

Barbeque Spice

Salt & Pepper

burger relish sauce

1 Lemon Instructions Pre-heat a grill to medium heat and squeeze half the lemon over the chicken.

Season both sides with some salt and pepper.

Grill the chicken fillets for 7 minutes on one side.

Turn the chicken over, Season to taste.

Grill the chicken for another 7 minutes.

Remove from the heat and squeeze the other half of the lemon over the chicken.

Let it rest, halve the buns and sear it on the grill (searing prevents the bun from getting soggy).

Grill the pineapple to get even grill marks.

Season with BBQ spice.

Build your burger and enjoy! Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

