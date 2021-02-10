This lemon thyme lamb chop recipe is great for weeknights when you want a delicious dinner on the table in a flash. The lemon and fresh thyme give a zesty, vibrant taste which compliments the flavour of the lamb and will turn this recipe into a firm favourite.

One of the reasons why this recipe is so big on flavour but low on work, is the marinade. The marinating will take an hour, but after that it is “easy peasy lemon squeezy” as the chops take almost no time to cook. Just 3 to 4 minutes on each side, and you’re ready to tuck in.

When selecting lamb chops, choose chops that are about an inch thick, with a fine grain and smooth fat. The lamb chops can also be replaced with mutton chops.

CHEF’S TIP:

These lemon thyme lamb chops pair well with just about any vegetable. Make some extra marinade to use on grilled vegetables.

If you are short on time, the marinating period can be reduced to 20 minutes.

Lemon Thyme Lamb Chops Escape to the heart of France with this classic Provencal recipe for tender and juicy lemon thyme lamb chops. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 1 hour Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 kg lamb chops

barbecue spice (optional)

2 lemons (halved)

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp olive oil

salt (to spice)

pepper (to spice) Instructions Rub the chops with the salt, pepper, thyme and olive oil. Squeeze 1 lemon over the chops. Place in a container and allow to marinate for at least 1 hour in the fridge before cooking.

Preheat a cast iron skillet/ pan on high heat for about 5 minutes. Lower the heat slightly and grill the chops for about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Squeeze the remaining lemon over the chops while cooking. Season to taste, if needed. Fry over a medium heat until cooked well.

Garnish with fresh sprigs of thyme and serve with your favourite side dishes and salad. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

