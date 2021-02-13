This quick-and-easy crustless bacon, spinach and mushroom quiche recipe is a healthier, fuss-free alternative to the classic French egg bake. Omitting the pastry significantly cuts down on prep time – but not the compliments! – and is lighter on calories and carbs.

The fluffy egg custard is layered with crispy bacon, tender spinach, mushrooms and aromatic garlic. So no compromise in flavour here!

With only 20 minutes of hands-on-prep time required, the protein– and nutrient-rich quiche is perfect for entertaining, yet easy enough for a lazy breakfast or brunch with the family. As an added bonus, the dish can be made in advance and freezes well. (You can freeze both a baked quiche and an unbaked, assembled quiche.)

The bacon, spinach and mushroom quiche also makes a delicious, simple dinner served with a tossed side salad. Serve hot or cold.

CHEF’S TIP:

To ensure a perfectly cooked quiche, start checking early to see whether it’s done. Baking times are great guidelines, but because every oven heats differently, it’s always a good idea to take an early look.

Crustless Bacon, Spinach and Mushroom Quiche A super easy crustless bacon, spinach and mushroom quiche makes for a perfect breakfast, brunch or even dinner. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

250 g diced bacon

400 g mushrooms, finely chopped

5 extra-large eggs

250 ml cream (optional)

250 ml self-raising flour

salt and pepper to taste

1-2 ml cayenne pepper

500 g fresh spinach leaves

1½ cup grated cheddar cheese

paprika Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C / 356°F.

Lightly grease an oven dish. If using aluminum foil trays for freezing, spray lightly with a non-stick cooking spray.

Pan-fry the onion, garlic and bacon together before adding the mushrooms. Set aside.

Mix the eggs, cream, self-raising flour, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper and 1 cup grated cheddar cheese together. Set aside.

Chop spinach leaves finely, hard pieces removed.

Mix the bacon and egg mixtures with the spinach leaves. Place in an ovenproof pie dish (or dishes).

Sprinkle ½ cup grated cheese and paprika over the quiche. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

