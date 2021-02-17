This rich and comforting potato bake consists of mouthwatering layers of thinly sliced potato baked with cheese until golden and bubbling in a full-cream milk, mushroom and brown onion sauce.
The cheesy, starchy deliciousness of the potato bake is enhanced by the hearty taste of the mushroom and brown onion soup mixture. A special touch that will turn this dish into a family favourite.
It’s a great accompaniment to garlic roast beef; lemon and thyme lamb chops or even just dished up with sausage. Turn it into a main dish by sprinkling in some diced ham or bacon and serving it up with a green salad. Experiment with different cheeses for variety.
CHEF’S TIP:
- Let the potatoes cool for at least 10 minutes for the sauce to thicken before serving
- To ensure that the potatoes become fluffy and soft, rather use starchy and not waxy potatoes.
- Storage: Cover the potato bake with plastic wrap or foil and store in the fridge for up to three days.
- Reheat: This bake is best reheated in the oven for 20 minutes, but can easily be reheated in the microwave for 5-8 minutes on high.
- Make ahead: This dish can be made a day ahead and left in the fridge until you’re ready to jump into action. You can also par-bake it for 10-15 minutes, then store it in the fridge overnight. Finish it off in the oven for 15 minutes when ready.
Ingredients
- 5 large potatoes
- 1 packet of Brown Onion Soup
- 1 packet of Mushroom Soup
- 250 gram Cheddar Cheese
- Salt and Pepper
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 180°C/ 350°F.
- Cut the potatoes into paper-thin slices.
- Grate the cheese.
- In a measuring cup, mix the two packets of soup with milk instead of water.
- Start layering your potato slices in the serving dish.
- Once all layered, pour over the soup mix until 3/4 full.
- Top off with a final layer of grated cheese.
- Pop into the oven and cook for 25 minutes.
- Remove and enjoy.
