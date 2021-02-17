This rich and comforting potato bake consists of mouthwatering layers of thinly sliced potato baked with cheese until golden and bubbling in a full-cream milk, mushroom and brown onion sauce.

The cheesy, starchy deliciousness of the potato bake is enhanced by the hearty taste of the mushroom and brown onion soup mixture. A special touch that will turn this dish into a family favourite.

It’s a great accompaniment to garlic roast beef; lemon and thyme lamb chops or even just dished up with sausage. Turn it into a main dish by sprinkling in some diced ham or bacon and serving it up with a green salad. Experiment with different cheeses for variety.

CHEF’S TIP:

Let the potatoes cool for at least 10 minutes for the sauce to thicken before serving

To ensure that the potatoes become fluffy and soft, rather use starchy and not waxy potatoes.

Storage: Cover the potato bake with plastic wrap or foil and store in the fridge for up to three days.

Cover the potato bake with plastic wrap or foil and store in the fridge for up to three days. Reheat: This bake is best reheated in the oven for 20 minutes, but can easily be reheated in the microwave for 5-8 minutes on high.

This bake is best reheated in the oven for 20 minutes, but can easily be reheated in the microwave for 5-8 minutes on high. Make ahead: This dish can be made a day ahead and left in the fridge until you’re ready to jump into action. You can also par-bake it for 10-15 minutes, then store it in the fridge overnight. Finish it off in the oven for 15 minutes when ready.

Extra Creamy and super cheesy Potato Bake Impress family and friends wit this easy, cheesy and creamy potato bake – the ultimate side dish for weekends and special occasions. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients 5 large potatoes

1 packet of Brown Onion Soup

1 packet of Mushroom Soup

250 gram Cheddar Cheese

Salt and Pepper Instructions Heat the oven to 180°C/ 350°F.

Cut the potatoes into paper-thin slices.

Grate the cheese.

In a measuring cup, mix the two packets of soup with milk instead of water.

Start layering your potato slices in the serving dish.

Once all layered, pour over the soup mix until 3/4 full.

Top off with a final layer of grated cheese.

Pop into the oven and cook for 25 minutes.

Remove and enjoy. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Rice Meatballs served in a Velvety Red Wine Sauce