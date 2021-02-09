Quick and easy to prepare, savoury mince on toast is a timeless, delicious meal you and your family can tuck into at any time of the day.

The best recipes for this dish – which can be served as both a snack or a full meal – are centered on mince that is prepared to have a thicker consistency. This helps to prevent the mince and its sauce from soaking through the toast.

Your choice of bread can make a significant difference to the meal. Whole-wheat, artisan and sourdough breads serve as a great toast base for the mince and can bring a little more flair and your own personal touch to the serving.

To make this meal even more hearty and healthy, add vegetables, such as carrots, celery and peas to the mince. The meal can also be topped off with a fried or poached egg; grated cheese or even sour cream.

This dish can be prepared in about 40 minutes. It makes a great heat-and-eat meal, so why not cook up a larger savoury mince batch which can be frozen for later use. For some variation, also try making it with pork or lamb mince.

TIP: Save time by making the mince the night before. Apart from being a time-saver, another plus is that mince is often tastier the next day as keeping it overnight in the fridge amalgamates the flavours.

INTERESTING FACT: The earliest recipes for savoury mince on toast date back to 1865 in England.

Savoury Mince Toast Savoury mince on toast is an enduring comfort food classic that has been enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or supper…for almost forever. Prep Time: 40 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 500 g lean mince

1/2 tsp crushed garlic

1 tsp tomato paste

1/2 tsp mixed herbs

1 chopped onion

1 tsp butter

100 ml water

1 tsp chopped parsley

1 cubed potato (optional)

BBQ spice to season

salt to season

pepper to season Instructions In a saucepan, heat the butter.

Fry the onions and add the mince. Brown the mince.

Add the water. Simmer for 20 minutes on medium heat.

Serve on a slice of toast with a fried egg on top. Garnish with parsley.

