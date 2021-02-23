Beef Meatloaf is the ultimate easy-to-make weeknight classic. There is something deliciously old-school about the smell of beef meatloaf wafting through the house and our traditional recipe with a topping twist won’t disappoint.

This perfectly seasoned meatloaf is tender and juicy on the inside and baked to perfection on the outside with a tomato sauce glaze made with a teaspoon of Tabasco Sauce – our secret ingredient.

Serve with mashed potatoes and peas or asparagus for a classic meatloaf feast. The only thing better than a meatloaf dinner is the sandwich you can make with the leftovers the next day!

CHEF’S TIP:

Be careful not to overmix the meatloaf ingredients as doing so will result in a heavy and dense loaf.

Don’t compact the meat when shaping the loaf for best results.

Besides the ingredients, the key to a great meatloaf recipe is cooking the meat to the right temperature. Meatloaf tends to look done on the outside before it’s actually ready. And it won’t hold together properly unless it’s fully cooked. Use an instant-read thermometer and don’t pull the meatloaf until it reaches 160°C.

Classic Beef Meatloaf This hearty meatloaf recipe is easy to make and has a special taste twist when it comes to the glaze on top. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Servings: 5 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 medium onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

500 gram beef mince lean

1 medium free-range egg

75 gram bread crumbs fresh

75 ml milk

1 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 tbsp Italian parsley fresh

1 tbsp oregano fresh

1 tbsp thyme leaves fresh

non-stick cooking spray GLAZE 125 ml tomato sauce

1 tsp Tabasco Sauce

olive oil extra virgin Instructions Heat the oven to 170°C / 338°F.

In a large bowl, combine all the meatloaf ingredients.

Using your hands, mix all the ingredients for the meatloaf

Grease a baking tray with Spray and Cook, and drizzle a little olive oil and place the mince on the tray

Shape the mince into a small breadloaf.

Place in the preheated oven and bake for 45 minutes.

Mix the ketchup and hot sauce to make the glaze, then brush thickly over the top of the meatloaf.

Return to the oven for 15 minutes more or until cooked through.

Rest the meatloaf for 15 minutes – still on the tray – before cutting. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

