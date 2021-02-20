Easy does it…Apart from a bit of time in the kitchen, this rich, sweet chocolate fudge biscuit recipe can be whipped up without the hassle of having to keep an eye on the oven. To add an even more decadent touch to these biscuits, they are dipped and sealed by not just one, but two layers of chocolate.

Apart from its double outer shell of chocolate, the mixture of blitzed Romany Creams, fudge, cream cheese and cream, turns the centre into a taste sensation of melt-in-the-mouth texture and richness.

Temptation warning: Once you start, you just can’t stop when it comes to these moreish creamy, dreamy biscuits and family members might just be caught with their hands in the so-called cookie jar ever so often!

These chocolate fudge biscuits look as good as what they taste and also make for great gifts to family and friends with a sweet tooth.

2 packets Romany Creams biscuits

2 pieces fudge

50 ml fresh cream

150 ml cream cheese

400 grams milk chocolate

200 grams dark chocolate

1 tbsp icing sugar Instructions In a food processor, blitz your biscuits to a grainy texture.

In a bowl, mix the biscuits with the cream cheese and cream to a sticky consistency.

Break the fudge into crumbs, and add to the mixture.

Roll the biscuits into walnut-sized balls.

In a double boiler, melt the milk chocolate.

Using two spoons, dip each biscuit into the chocolate, covering it completely.

Set aside on a baking tray to dry.

In a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate.

Dip the top of the biscuit in the dark chocolate.

Allow the chocolate to set.

Dust the biscuits with icing sugar. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

