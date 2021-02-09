This chicken satay with peanut dipping sauce recipe is one you may find yourself making time and again. It’s simple to prepare, filled with flavour and of course there’s the fun of eating food on a stick!

Satay, considered to be a national dish of Indonesia, is also a popular Southeast Asian street food that usually involves a marinated meat – skewered and grilled – and served with a simple dipping sauce.

Chicken breast fillets are used for this satay recipe, but you can substitute the meat with pork, beef, or even tofu and vegetables, though cooking times will vary.

Satay skewers are traditionally served as an appetizer, but it can also be dished up as a main meal with some rice. The leftovers are also great in salads or turned into a wrap.

Chicken satay tastes delicious straight from the grill, but the creamy peanut dipping sauce with its subtle spicy, sweet note truly adds that special touch. And be warned: It is highly addictive…

Serve up your chicken satay skewers with peanut sauce that’s hot or at room temperature.

TIPS:

Soak the wooden skewers before grilling to prevent them from catching on fire. Best to start soaking the skewers while the chicken is marinating.

The longer you marinate the chicken, the more flavorful and juicy it will become.

Thin leftover peanut sauce with coconut milk/water and toss into noodles, or serve it over rice or with vegetables. And nothing stops you from getting creative and using it as dressing for an Asian-inspired salad.

Chicken Satay These grilled chicken satay skewers are the perfect blend of tender, juicy chicken, served up with a delectable peanut dipping sauce. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 2 hours 20 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 40 minutes Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 kg chicken fillets

1/4 cup soya sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tbsp Asian Chilli Sauce

1/4 cup Dark Brown Sugar

2 Garlic Cloves Minced

2 tbsp Coriander Chopped Peanut Sauce 1 tbsp Peanut Oil

1/2 cup Smooth Peanut Butter

1/2 cup Coconut Milk

1/2 tsp Chilli Sauce

1 Lime Juiced Instructions SATAY Cut the chicken breasts into 1/4 inch cubes.

In a container, mix all the ingredients together.

Place all the chicken cubes in the marinade. Place in the fridge for 2 hours.

Thread three pieces of chicken on a skewer.

On a grill pan, medium heat, grill the chicken skewer until golden brown approximately 3-4 minutes per side. PEANUT SAUCE In a saucepan, heat the oil on low heat. Add the rest of the ingredients. Mix until smooth. Remove from heat. Let cool.

Serve your satay with basmati rice, slices of cucumber or a garden salad. Sprinkle with fresh coriander leaves. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

