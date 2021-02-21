Pasta all’arrabbiata literally means “angry pasta” and is a traditional Italian pasta dish smothered in a spicy sauce made from garlic, tomatoes, and dried or fresh red chili peppers cooked in olive oil. Depending on how many chillis you add to this slow-simmered tomato sauce, it can be mild or extremely angry!

This recipe also features mushrooms, bacon and lentil penne pasta to bolster the flavour and wholesomeness of this classic dish. Top it off with parmesan cheese or sour cream for that “Mama Mia!” effect.

Make this arrabbiata your go-to spicy sauce: It is super-versatile and can be used in everything – from pastas to pizzas to subs and even as a dipping sauce.

CHEF’S TIP:

If the sauce gets a little too thick for your liking, add in 1/4 cup of the starchy pasta water to thin it out. Or if the sauce is too thin, just keep simmering it until more of the juices have evaporated and the sauce has thickened.

Bacon and Mushroom Arrabbiata Turn on the heat with this spicy bacon and mushroom arrabbiata. It's quick and easy and guaranteed to get all spice lovers fired up for more. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients 2 large onions

1 tin whole tomatoes

250 gram brown mushrooms any mushrooms will do

5 – 10 green & red chillis as per your preference

2 sachets tomato paste

2 packets back bacon

250 gram red lentil penne 1 box

olive oil extra virgin

3 cloves garlic crushed

1 tsp sugar

Parmesan cheese to serve

250 ml sour cream optional, to serve Instructions Preparation Chop the onions, chillis and mushrooms. Arrabiata Sauce Heat saucepan and add olive oil and garlic

Once hot, add onions and bacon and fry until cooked

Add mushrooms and tomatoes until softened and the juices release

Add chilli, salt, pepper and herbs

Lastly add tomato paste and sugar and cook through. Lentil Penne Pasta Add water to a medium to large pot and bring to a boil

Add a dash of olive oil and a pinch of salt

Add in the pasta and cook for 7-9 minutes or until al dente To serve Dish up pasta and sauce

Add parmesan or sour cream as preferred Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Chocolate Fudge Biscuits