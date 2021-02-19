This warming apple strudel recipe with a creamy “custard twist” makes for the ultimate baked dessert guaranteed to get a round of applause from family and friends.

Traditional apfelstrudel is made with strudel dough which is a soft dough that is hand-stretched into a paper-thin sheet the size of a tabletop.

However, there is no need to fuss with homemade dough. Simplify the traditional recipe – and your life in the kitchen – by using readymade refrigerated puff pastry dough. Let it thaw out completely and watch it turn perfectly golden brown and flaky in the oven while the sweet smell of the baking apples, vanilla and custard turns your kitchen into an aromatic haven.

Sprinkle some icing sugar and cinnamon on top when taking your creation out of the hot oven. Serve with vanilla ice cream or some whipped cream. Enjoy!

CHEF’S TIP

Choose Granny Smith apples if you can for your apple strudel, as they hold their shape and texture after baking.

DID YOU KNOW?

Despite popular belief, apple strudel is not a German pastry. It originated in Austria and is popular in many countries in Europe that once belonged to the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

1 packet puff pastry

2 apples, cut in small pieces (or any fruit of your choice)

500 ml milk

3 tbsp custard powder

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 egg for glazing

cherries (optional) Instructions Prepare a baking dish tray and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Preheat oven to 180°C

Microwave apple pieces for three minutes in the microwave with a tablespoon of water.

On low heat, add 250ml (1/2 cup) milk in a saucepan. Heat until lukewarm.

Mix the custard powder with the remainder of the milk and mix until smooth. Slowly add into the lukewarm milk, turn the heat up and stir until it has a thick consistency.

Add the vanilla essence.

Take the custard off the heat and set aside.

Roll out puff pastry and cut in squares and corners.

Place a teaspoon of apples on each square of pastry, followed by custard. Finish off with a cherry.

Fold the sides of pockets inwards.

Brush with whisked egg over each one before placing in the oven.

Bake until golden brown for at least 20 minutes until the custard is oozing out the corners. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

